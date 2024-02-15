National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2024

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the National Research Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Drew, and I'll be the operator on today's call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. There will be a Q&A. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead when you are ready.

Kevin Karas: Thank you, Drew, and welcome, everyone, to today's National Research Corporation Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Linda Stacy, our Vice President of Finance. Before we continue, I would like to ask Linda to review conditions related to any forward-looking statements that may be made as part of today's call. Linda?

Linda Stacy: Thank you, Kevin. This conference call includes forward-looking statements related to the company that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the facts that could affect the company's future results, please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With that, I'll turn it back to you, Kevin.

Kevin Karas: Thanks, Linda, and again, welcome, everyone. Today, first, we'll talk about our strategy and addressable market. Then we'll cover financial details regarding the fourth quarter and provide a few thoughts about our outlook for 2024 before opening for Q&A. As an opening matter, I'd say the past few quarters have been relatively flat from a top and bottom line perspective, but a lot has been going on behind the scenes, and we're very excited about the base we're building and the direction of our strategic plan. Several quarters ago, we reset our strategy to address client demand for expanded market coverage, value-added solutions and greater strategic impact. Key principles of our plan include: doubling our total addressable market across market insights, patient experience, customer experience, and employee experience solutions, being essential to our clients' success by combining our unparalleled healthcare DNA and frontline coaching with innovative new technologies to deliver solutions with return on investment, helping more patients and healthcare providers by aggressively ramping up our sales efforts to gain market share, improving our associates' careers by automating routine tasks and focusing them on their most rewarding and productive activities and delivering more to stockholders through growth, margin expansion and returning excess capital.

National Research Corporation has achieved significant milestones against each of these goals. We have expanded our employee experience and consumer experience capabilities. Core revenue is over 90% of total revenue. Since mid-2022, the sales team has grown by over 20%, while at the same time, overall associate headcount has been reduced by 16%. Our sales pipeline exceeds $100 million, and recurring new sales were up 18% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. From a productivity standpoint, our revenue per FTE was up 10% this year over last year. Our operating margin has improved throughout the year. Our customer NPS, or Net Promoter Score, hit 75 in the last quarter, which is our highest ever and notable among the world's most respected brands.

