National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.12

The board of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of April, with investors receiving $0.12 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

National Research Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, National Research's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Earnings per share could rise by 3.0% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 126%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

National Research's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

National Research has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $1.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.48. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 67% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings has been rising at 3.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While growth may be thin on the ground, National Research could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, we think National Research is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, National Research has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

