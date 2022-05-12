NATIONAL RESIDENCY FOR BLACK, INDIGENOUS & RACIALIZED PUBLIC ARTISTS LAUNCHES ITS SECOND YEAR

Multidisciplinary artists/artist groups will be supported in bringing public art to communities across Canada!

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Public art should reflect the diverse identities and perspectives of the communities and public spaces that host it. This is the inspiration that led Canadian public arts organization STEPS to launch the CreateSpace Public Art Residency , a national public art residency program designed in collaboration with advisors from coast to coast, to provide emerging Black, Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit and Métis) and racialized artists with the skills, relationships and practical experience needed to take their public art practice to the next level.

Image courtesy of artist Ra’anaa Brown (made with BLM Sudbury and photographed by Cameron Perdue of Incapture Inc.). (CNW Group/STEPS Public Art)

Entering its second year with over 100 submissions from across the country, artists-in-residence were selected by a committee of BIPOC-identifying public artists and professionals from across Canada. Ten artists/artist groups will bring public art projects to life with the support of STEPS and multidisciplinary artistic mentors in their communities across six provinces: Kyla Yin James (Montreal, QC), Meghan Cheng (Toronto, ON), Efemena Ogburu (Winnipeg, MB), Ra'anaa Brown (Montreal, QC), Kawama Kasutu (Eastern Passage, NS) Tina Nguyen (Vancouver, BC), Jasmin Nicole Amaoko (Toronto, ON), Jeni Chen (Richmond, BC), Stephanie Babij (Ottawa, ON), and RAZA Collective - Laura Caraballo and Valentina Caraballo (Calgary, AB).

2021 participant Laara Cerman shared that she feels "the networking aspect was the most valuable part. Being picked for this residency helped me get more funding for my project—because my project for this residency is more challenging than my previous work, it will be a great addition to my portfolio which I think will help me get more commissions in the future." 2021 participant Anna Jane McIntyre also expressed how through the "virtual residency experience, [she] has learned about other fascinating BIPOC artists, resources and their practices across Canada."

Story continues

Stay tuned for free CreateSpace panel discussions open to the public and follow @STEPSPublicArt and #CreateSpaceResidency for more residency updates.

STEPS is a national public art organization that fosters dynamic, inclusive and resilient communities through one-of-a-kind art initiatives and engagement strategies. The CreateSpace Residency is made possible by support from TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment, City of Toronto as part of ArtworxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art 2021—2022, Canada Council for the Arts, and Ontario Arts Council.

Digital Media Kit .

STEPS fosters dynamic, inclusive, and resilient communities through public art, community-engaged design, and creative placemaking. We transform urban spaces into vibrant places through a unique combination of cultural planning, community arts, and artist capacity building services. STEPS is a Canada Revenue Agency–registered charity. (CNW Group/STEPS Public Art)

SOURCE STEPS Public Art

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c6182.html