U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,305.50
    +293.70 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

It's National Road Trip Day: How to Prep and Pack for Every Ride - Maximize Performance of Autos, Boats, Bikes, ATVs and more with Lucas Oil

·6 min read

- Lucas Oil helps vehicle owners have the best summer road trip experience through their premium product lineup of performance-enhancing fuel treatments, additives and appearance products

- More than 80% of Americans intend to take a road trip this summer - Lucas Oil shares tips on fuel treatments and additives that will help all vehicles, boats and powersports toys run more efficiently, use less fuel, and reduce emissions

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Road Trip Day, the unofficial beginning of summer and kickoff to the iconic American vacation tradition – cross country adventures to national parks, roadside diners, scenic routes, and unforgettable destinations from coast to coast. Despite today's fuel prices and inflation concerns, more than 80% of Americans are planning a road trip this summer, according to a recent survey by The Vacationer. This year, Lucas Oil wants to make sure the millions of drivers expected to hit the road plan accordingly and take steps to maximize the performance and reliability of vehicles, RVs, boats and powersports.

Lucas Oil's premium lineup of performance-enhancing fuel treatments, additives and appearance products perfect for summer road trip season.
Lucas Oil's premium lineup of performance-enhancing fuel treatments, additives and appearance products perfect for summer road trip season.

Tips and Tricks to Consider Before You Depart

  • Basic Maintenance – With all vehicles, drivers should ensure that all scheduled maintenance including oil changes and tune-ups are met, and that a qualified person conducts a multi-point inspection before setting off on a long drive. Examining things like belts and hoses, cleaning or replacing the air filter, and checking battery connections can prevent breakdowns that can ruin a summer road trip.

  • Tires – Tires are more important than most people think. Tires on cars, trucks, SUVs, RVs, motorcycles, power sports vehicles, trailers, and even bicycles are all prone to failure and a simple inspection can help prevent flats and blowouts. Motorists need to verify proper tire pressure, look for irregular or excessive wear, dry rot, and overall damage from foreign objects. However, even with proper inspections, things can happen on the road so all vehicles should have a can or two of Lucas Tire Inflator, an easy-to-use non-flammable tire inflator and sealer. Designed for all passenger vehicles, it quickly seals punctures and can re-inflate a damaged tire with no tools required.

  • Oil and Fuel Treatments – Engine lubrication and fuel systems go through a lot on a road trip so a little prevention can go a long way toward increasing fuel economy and making that engine last a long time.

Keep all vehicles looking as great as they run with Lucas Appearance Products

  • Lucas Slick Mist Speed Wax – Get professional results with Slick Mist Speed Wax which works quickly to deliver a showroom shine with excellent UV protection that anyone can use. In addition to painted surfaces, it also works great on glass, chrome and vinyl surfaces. Just spray on any dry or wet surface and wipe off. Overspray will not harm rubber or plastic trim, plus it helps keep mud, bugs, tar and other road debris from sticking to a vehicle.

  • Lucas Slick Mist Interior Detailer is a spray treatment exclusively formulated by Lucas Oil Products designed to clean and protect like nothing you've ever used.

  • Lucas Slick Mist Marine Speed Wax. But what about the boat? Want to keep the boat or jet ski clean but not waste time cleaning on vacation? Give Slick Mist a quick spray on paint, glass, chrome or vinyl surfaces - wet or dry - for the easiest polish job ever. Slick Mist provides UV protection, can be used in direct sunlight, removes hard water deposits, helps keep bugs and other gunk from sticking to your boat, and is ideal for use in saltwater or freshwater.

"As Americans hit the open road, it is our priority to help families get the most out of their vehicles on highways, lakes, off-road parks, or wherever summer travels take them," said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. "You don't have to be a mechanic or gearhead to use Lucas products. We design hard-working, reliable products that are proven to perform and very easy to apply. Our pour-in fuel treatments are like a multivitamin: a dose in the fuel tank regularly provides a variety of benefits like improved fuel efficiency, less wear and tear, more power - which all add up to a healthier vehicle, one ready for a truly epic road trip."

Drivers can find Lucas products at thousands of retailers and truck stops nationwide, conveniently accessed from most major U.S. interstates and highways. Products are also available to purchase online. To find the closest retailer to you or your road trip destination, please visit the company's Where to Buy retail location finder.

For more information or to schedule an executive interview, please contact lucasoil@godriven360.com.

About Lucas Oil
Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com.

Contact: Lucas Oil Corporate Communications
631.334.3864
LucasOil@GoDriven360.com

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of 300 premium products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lucas Oil Products)
Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of 300 premium products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lucas Oil Products)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-national-road-trip-day-how-to-prep-and-pack-for-every-ride---maximize-performance-of-autos-boats-bikes-atvs-and-more-with-lucas-oil-301556115.html

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products

Recommended Stories

  • Why EV Stocks Lit Up on Friday

    Let's begin today's review with Livent, which has the most obvious good news powering its rally. Early this morning, Livent announced that it will collaborate with electric air-taxi start-up Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) to jointly develop new lithium metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells.

  • Ford delivers its first F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

    Ford has finally delivered its first electric F-150 lightning pickup truck amid high popularity.&nbsp;

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rebounds As China EV Rival Flashes Buy Signal

    Tesla rebounded from lows while China's BYD cleared an early buy point as it seizes Tesla's EV crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • 2023 Integra captures the value and performance that made Acura a hit from the start

    The 2023 Acura Integra sporty compact hatchback is a delight: attractive, fun to drive and affordable.

  • Driver dies in crash following police pursuit

    Capt. Ron Icely said police tried to make a traffic stop on the driver, who turned into the Walmart parking lot, accelerated and crashed into a wall.

  • Yacht worth £6m goes up in flames in Torquay

    Torquay seafront has been evacuated after an 85-foot long yacht caught fire in the harbour, with residents in the area being asked to keep their windows closed.

  • Train to nowhere: can California’s high-speed rail project ever get back on track?

    Despite 14 years of work and about $5bn spent, the 2008 promise of quick transport between Los Angeles and San Francisco has not materialized

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • How to Escape Your Car If the Electronic Door Release Fails

    A recent Tesla fire shows that drivers of some modern vehicles should learn where emergency door releases are located, before they need themUsing the electric door release in a 2017 Lincoln Conti...

  • Transport Canada probing cause of Tesla fire in Vancouver

    Transport Canada said following a May 20 2021 Tesla Model Y fire in Vancouver that it had its contracted collision and defect investigation team "locate and secure the vehicle." The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told Reuters ON Thursday it "is aware of the incident and has reached out to the manufacturer for information." Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Canada investigates after Tesla catches fire, forcing driver to ‘smash the window’

    Video shows incident in which driver says he had to kick his way out because the doors and windows wouldn’t open

  • Analyst Report: AutoNation, Inc.

    AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2021 revenue of $25.8 billion and about 250 dealerships at nearly 350 locations, plus 57 collision centers. The firm also has 11 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, four auction sites, and three parts distributors all across 17 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for about half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

  • Electric Cars Hit the Road This Holiday Weekend But Charging Stations Still a Big Hurdle

    As America enters its peak summer driving season, the answer to one important question is changing fast: Can you take the Great American Road Trip in an electric car? It still depends on where you live, at least if you want to do it without fear of running out of juice in a (pun intended) […]

  • A Drool-Worthy Collection of More Than 30 Air-Cooled Porsches Is Up for Auction This Weekend

    Starting Sunday, May 29, the online-only sale comprises more than 30 air-cooled classics.

  • Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

    Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

  • Craigslist Find: 1963 Impala SS 327

    Would you buy this classic Chevy?

  • Hydrogen startup ZeroAvia has a zero-emission vision, but its next plane is a hybrid

    ZeroAvia has raised $115 million from United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, British Airways and Amazon on a promise to fly a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell regional passenger plane as soon as next year. Now the startup has set itself a slightly less high-flying goal: building a hybrid aircraft. This new experimental plane, which is under construction in California, is a 19-seat Dornier 228 that will have “a hybrid engine configuration that incorporates both the company's hydrogen-electric powertrain and a conventional engine,” according to a recent press release.

  • Traffic jams just a maths problem, says Israeli AI firm

    Israel's traffic congestion ranks near the worst among developed economies but an algorithm can help, says one of the country's IT firms engaged in the auto and mobility sector.

  • 35-year-old woman, dog killed in high-speed crash in Sandy

    Police have identified the woman who died Friday in a crash on a major road in Sandy, and they say she caused the crash by running a red light at a high speed.

  • New Mexico electric vehicle charger program targeting interstates, big cities

    Interstates 10, 25 and 40, connecting Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces had the highest traffic, and use of electric vehicles.