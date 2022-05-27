It's National Road Trip Day: How to Prep and Pack for Every Ride - Maximize Performance of Autos, Boats, Bikes, ATVs and more with Lucas Oil

- Lucas Oil helps vehicle owners have the best summer road trip experience through their premium product lineup of performance-enhancing fuel treatments, additives and appearance products

- More than 80% of Americans intend to take a road trip this summer - Lucas Oil shares tips on fuel treatments and additives that will help all vehicles, boats and powersports toys run more efficiently, use less fuel, and reduce emissions

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Road Trip Day, the unofficial beginning of summer and kickoff to the iconic American vacation tradition – cross country adventures to national parks, roadside diners, scenic routes, and unforgettable destinations from coast to coast. Despite today's fuel prices and inflation concerns, more than 80% of Americans are planning a road trip this summer, according to a recent survey by The Vacationer . This year, Lucas Oil wants to make sure the millions of drivers expected to hit the road plan accordingly and take steps to maximize the performance and reliability of vehicles, RVs, boats and powersports.

Lucas Oil's premium lineup of performance-enhancing fuel treatments, additives and appearance products perfect for summer road trip season.

Tips and Tricks to Consider Before You Depart

Basic Maintenance – With all vehicles, drivers should ensure that all scheduled maintenance including oil changes and tune-ups are met, and that a qualified person conducts a multi-point inspection before setting off on a long drive. Examining things like belts and hoses, cleaning or replacing the air filter, and checking battery connections can prevent breakdowns that can ruin a summer road trip.

Tires – Tires are more important than most people think. Tires on cars, trucks, SUVs, RVs, motorcycles, power sports vehicles, trailers, and even bicycles are all prone to failure and a simple inspection can help prevent flats and blowouts. Motorists need to verify proper tire pressure, look for irregular or excessive wear, dry rot, and overall damage from foreign objects. However, even with proper inspections, things can happen on the road so all vehicles should have a can or two of Lucas Tire Inflator , an easy-to-use non-flammable tire inflator and sealer. Designed for all passenger vehicles, it quickly seals punctures and can re-inflate a damaged tire with no tools required.

Oil and Fuel Treatments – Engine lubrication and fuel systems go through a lot on a road trip so a little prevention can go a long way toward increasing fuel economy and making that engine last a long time.

Keep all vehicles looking as great as they run with Lucas Appearance Products

Lucas Slick Mist Speed Wax – Get professional results with Slick Mist Speed Wax which works quickly to deliver a showroom shine with excellent UV protection that anyone can use. In addition to painted surfaces, it also works great on glass, chrome and vinyl surfaces. Just spray on any dry or wet surface and wipe off. Overspray will not harm rubber or plastic trim, plus it helps keep mud, bugs, tar and other road debris from sticking to a vehicle.

Lucas Slick Mist Interior Detailer is a spray treatment exclusively formulated by Lucas Oil Products designed to clean and protect like nothing you've ever used.

Lucas Slick Mist Marine Speed Wax. But what about the boat? Want to keep the boat or jet ski clean but not waste time cleaning on vacation? Give Slick Mist a quick spray on paint, glass, chrome or vinyl surfaces - wet or dry - for the easiest polish job ever. Slick Mist provides UV protection, can be used in direct sunlight, removes hard water deposits, helps keep bugs and other gunk from sticking to your boat, and is ideal for use in saltwater or freshwater.

"As Americans hit the open road, it is our priority to help families get the most out of their vehicles on highways, lakes, off-road parks, or wherever summer travels take them," said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. "You don't have to be a mechanic or gearhead to use Lucas products. We design hard-working, reliable products that are proven to perform and very easy to apply. Our pour-in fuel treatments are like a multivitamin: a dose in the fuel tank regularly provides a variety of benefits like improved fuel efficiency, less wear and tear, more power - which all add up to a healthier vehicle, one ready for a truly epic road trip."

Drivers can find Lucas products at thousands of retailers and truck stops nationwide, conveniently accessed from most major U.S. interstates and highways. Products are also available to purchase online. To find the closest retailer to you or your road trip destination, please visit the company's Where to Buy retail location finder.

For more information or to schedule an executive interview, please contact lucasoil@godriven360.com.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com .

