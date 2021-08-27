U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    +14.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,262.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,328.50
    +53.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.20
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    +1.09 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    +1.05 (+6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,120.73
    +123.82 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.93
    -21.37 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.14
    +0.16 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

National Safety Council Calls on All Employers to Require Employee COVID-19 Vaccinations

·3 min read

Long-term COVID-19 Safety Practices Only Recourse to Combat the Delta Variant and Adapt to an Evolving Pandemic Landscape

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council (NSC), the nation's leading workplace safety advocate, today urged all employers to implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for their workers and unveiled a guide outlining four levels of requirements for various workplace risk profiles.

The National Safety Council, the nation&#39;s leading nonprofit workplace safety advocate, calls on all employers to require employee COVID-19 vaccinations and unveils a guide outlining four levels of requirements for various workplace risk profiles.
The National Safety Council, the nation's leading nonprofit workplace safety advocate, calls on all employers to require employee COVID-19 vaccinations and unveils a guide outlining four levels of requirements for various workplace risk profiles.

COVID-19 vaccines are the clearest route to ensuring worker safety and wellbeing is prioritized in the workplace. A recent survey conducted by NSC found when employers required vaccines, there was a 35% increase in workers who got the shot. Additional information about encouraging vaccine uptake, addressing vaccine hesitancy and testing in the workplace will be released as part of the Council's SAFER effort next month.

"The data is clear: workplace requirements are a proven way to encourage vaccine uptake and accelerate the country's path to community immunity against COVID-19," said Lorraine Martin, NSC President and CEO. "Consistent with our mission, we're calling on employers to advance the nation's progress on living safely with this virus by requiring vaccines in a manner that's appropriate for their workers' risk profile."

To aid employers in their vaccination efforts, NSC issued guidance outlining a spectrum of vaccine requirement approaches and considerations for implementation in varying work settings. Requirements include:

  • Honor System – Requiring workers to be vaccinated to return to work or to loosen mask mandates without requiring proof of vaccination status.

  • Partial Requirement – Requiring workers to either show proof of vaccination status or submit to frequent COVID-19 testing.

  • Soft Requirement – Requiring workers to show proof of vaccination status before returning to certain job functions.

  • Hard Requirement – Requiring all workers to show proof of vaccination status to enter a workplace.

This guidance follows the recent formal FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The widely anticipated decision replaces the emergency use authorization granted by the agency last December. The full approval could make it easier for employers, the military, and universities, as well as other public places, like restaurants and airports, to require vaccination and may reassure some people who are hesitant about the vaccine.

NSC also urges federal and state governments to remove prohibitions or barriers to vaccine requirements, expedite the full approval of vaccines and issue factual updates on vaccines as quickly as possible.

"It's clear COVID-19 has and will continue perhaps indefinitely to affect the way we live and work," said Martin. "Employers must put worker health and safety first. That begins with prioritizing vaccination."

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)
The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-safety-council-calls-on-all-employers-to-require-employee-covid-19-vaccinations-301364126.html

SOURCE National Safety Council

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Here's Why Ascendis Pharma Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) are on the move following the approval of the company's first drug. Investors are more than a little excited about potential sales of the company's new once-weekly injection for human growth hormone therapy, now named Skytrofa. The Food and Drug Administration approved Skytrofa (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older who weigh at least 25 pounds.

  • As Allegations Swirl, Can Investors Still Count on Cassava Sciences Stock?

    On Aug. 25, shares of Alzheimer's biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by more than 30% before recouping some of their losses. Investors had come across a citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by New York-based securities litigation firm Labaton Sucharow calling for a clinical trial halt of the company's phase 3 study for its lead Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. Labaton Sucharow filed the petition on Aug. 18, and the FDA acknowledged the reports in the petition on Aug. 23.

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • Texas Anti-Mask 'Freedom Rally' Organizer Fighting For His Life With COVID-19

    His pregnant wife said this week that the hospital was "out of options" for her husband.

  • She had COVID in a Florida hospital. Back home, she found her husband dead — of COVID

    Lisa Steadman spent more than a week inside Winter Haven Hospital battling COVID-19.

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.RELATED: If You Got

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population

    Kuulei Perreira-Keawekane could barely breathe when she went to a Hawaii emergency room. Like many Native Hawaiians, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Perreira-Keawekane's situation highlights the COVID-19 crisis that is gripping Hawaii as hospitals are overflowing with a record number of patients, vaccinations are stagnating and Hawaiians are experiencing a disproportionate share of the suffering.

  • 85 Percent of Breakthrough COVID Cases Now Have This in Common, Study Says

    From major celebrities like Melissa Joan Hart and Hilary Duff to multiple U.S. senators, breakthrough COVID infections are affecting a wide range of people across the country. Since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these breakthrough cases are to be expected. But they're increasing as the Delta variant continues to surge, signaling a need for more research about why certain people get the virus after vaccination, and what their cases

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Breakthrough COVID Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always

    For Moira Smith and her mother, July promised a glimmer of normalcy after months of isolation. The two flew from Alaska to Houston and visited family, celebrating the first birthday of their cousin’s granddaughter. Smith’s mother bought a patterned pink onesie to give as a gift, and they all snapped photos of the baby’s face smeared with chocolate. Smith, 46, knew that her cousin’s family was not vaccinated but tried not to dwell on that. She and her mother had both received their Pfizer shots m

  • I work in a Kansas City emergency room. I know who’s to blame for COVID frustration

    Hint: It isn’t the vaccine skeptics. And it isn’t the vaccine proponents, either. | Opinion

  • Ardern Extends NZ Lockdown; Zero Cases in Taiwan: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand extended a national lockdown for a further four days as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, but said some restrictions outside the largest city Auckland will be eased next week. Meanwhile, Taiwan reported no local Covid-19 cases on Friday, for the second time this week.People who recovered from a bout of Covid-19 during one of the earlier waves of the pandemic appear to have a lower risk of contracting the delta variant than those who got two doses of the Pfizer

  • Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million, a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion, and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior U.S. Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.

  • Are Pfizer and Comirnaty the same? What to know about COVID vaccine name change

    Short answer: yes.

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.