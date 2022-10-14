National Shunt Service, Ltd. Recognized as Top Fleet Employer of Distinction

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trucking HR has named National Shunt Service, Ltd. (NSSL) a Top Fleet Employer of Distinction in the 2022 Employer Awards. The program recognizes Canada's best employers within the trucking and logistics industry and gives special distinction to those who have earned five annual awards or more.

Eighty-one companies have been recognized as 2022 Top Fleet Employers and NSSL is among 41 this year to receive the highest distinction. All awards will be presented at the Trucking HR Gala Awards Dinner at Toronto's Palais Royale on October 13, 2022.

NSSL has been chosen for this award for being a leader in logistics with innovative HR initiatives focused on recruitment and retention practices, skills training, compensation, and workplace culture.

"It's our goal to create a culture where everyone is valued and supported. Commitment to our team is a large part of our commitment to our customers to provide the highest level of service. We work hard to foster long-term relationships on all sides," says Tammy Moore, Head of People and Business Continuity at NSSL. "When our team thrives, so do our customers. And together, we continue to reimagine what it looks like to work and grow together."

For more than 30 years, NSSL has provided exceptional career and advancement opportunities to logistics professionals throughout North America while helping businesses overcome their largest supply chain challenges, and today the company continues to set the standard for logistics around the world.

About NSSL: NSSL is a family-owned total yard management company that works with Fortune 500 retailers across North America.

For more information, contact:

Name: Darren Fitzgerald

Phone: 905.377.9900 Ext. 126

Email: dfitzgerald@nationalshunt.com

SOURCE National Shunt Service, LLC

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c2464.html