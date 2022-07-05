U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

National Sleep Foundation Announces New Board of Directors

·2 min read

Temitayo Oyegbile-Chidi Elected as Chair

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1, Temitayo Oyegbile-Chidi, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, at UC Davis, and Adjunct Professor, Department of Neurology, at Georgetown University Hospital will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors for the National Sleep Foundation (NSF). As Chair of the National Sleep Foundation, Dr. Oyegbile-Chidi will lead a Board of Directors composed of clinicians, researchers, and business professionals.

(PRNewsfoto/National Sleep Foundation)
(PRNewsfoto/National Sleep Foundation)

Temitayo Oyegbile-Chidi, MD, PhD, will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors for the National Sleep Foundation.

"I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chair of the National Sleep Foundation. NSF is the leading voice in sleep health. I look forward to the upcoming year as NSF continues developing new guidelines and resources to improve sleep health," said Oyegbile-Chidi.

"Dr. Oyegbile-Chidi has expertise in multiple topics including neurology, sleep disorders, epilepsy, and younger populations which will help NSF continue its work to improve sleep health for all," said John Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO. "She is a key member of the NSF Board, a prior research fellow, and has been integral in providing insightful sleep health information with NSF partners along with leading NSF's Sleep Health Equity task force," continued Lopos.

Also starting July 1, Thomas DiSalvi, CDS, will serve as Vice Chair. DiSalvi is Vice President of Safety and Loss Prevention at Schneider National, Inc. Steve Lerman, MD, MPH, S&W LLC, will serve as Treasurer, and David N. Neubauer, MD, Associate Director of the Johns Hopkins Sleep Disorders Center, will serve as Secretary. Rafael Pelayo, MD, Clinical Professor at Stanford Center for Sleep Medicine and Science, will serve as an At-Large member of the Executive Committee. Additionally, Matt Mellott, President and CEO of Brightree and Gina Pervall, MD, Chief, Medical Advisory Board at the Maryland Department of Transportation, will now serve on the Board of Directors.

Visit www.theNSF.org for sleep health information and a full list of the National Sleep Foundation's Board of Directors.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-sleep-foundation-announces-new-board-of-directors-301580785.html

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation

