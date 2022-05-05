National Spine and Pain Centers Expands Its Services in Texas

Healthcare Leader Grows its Network with Twelve New Locations

FREDERICK, Md. and DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine and Pain Centers, the nation's leading network of minimally invasive spine and pain physicians, today announced the addition of Texas-based Dallas Pain Consultants (DPC) to its rapidly growing footprint. The move increases NSPC's presence to 18 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and results in a network of more than 130 locations in 13 states, which will facilitate 1.2 million patient visits this year.

National Spine and Pain Centers (PRNewsfoto/National Spine and Pain Centers)

Studies estimate that 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain – more than the number affected by heart disease, diabetes, and cancer combined. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain, has been linked to limitations on physical activity, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and reduced quality of life. "By increasing the number of highly-trained musculoskeletal physicians in our network, we are effectively doubling down on our mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care," says NSPC's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Wisor, MD.

Under the leadership of Drs. Trevor Kraus and Darren Schuhmacher, DPC's five board-certified physicians and two advanced practice providers have treated patients with a variety of painful conditions through a full-spectrum of pain relief services. "By affiliating with NSPC, our physicians will now have first-hand access to leading researchers, training on innovative treatments, and also enjoy world-class back-office support," said, Dr. Kraus. "That means, we will have the ability to provide more great care to more people in the state of Texas," added Dr. Schuhmacher.

"The addition of DPC and its world-class providers to the NSPC network will not only expand our footprint, it will also result in greater collaboration among physicians who specialize in minimally invasive spine and pain procedures," says NSPC's President, Douglas Badertscher. What's more, I know that the entire team at Dallas Pain Consultants shares our passion for helping those who suffer with chronic pain, which is an important part of why this new relationship is such a win-win scenario," continued Badertscher.

Story continues

About National Spine and Pain Centers:

For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated physicians have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with more than 130 locations and 1,250 medical professionals facilitating one million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be the healthcare brand more people trust for access to pain relief providers than any other. NSPC's stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. For more information, visit www.NationalSpine.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-spine-and-pain-centers-expands-its-services-in-texas-301541098.html

SOURCE National Spine and Pain Centers