National Storage (NSA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

National Storage (NSA) reported $215.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -2.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Management fees and other revenue : $8.59 million versus $7.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

Revenue- Rental revenue : $199.31 million compared to the $201.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

Revenue- Other property-related revenue : $7.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted: $0.28 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.26.

Shares of National Storage have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

