U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.75
    +108.05 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,307.77
    +675.13 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,237.78
    +442.23 (+3.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.20
    +51.19 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.54
    -15.16 (-12.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.60
    -56.70 (-2.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    -1.02 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    +0.0172 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9430
    +0.0710 (+3.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    +0.0076 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8350
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,084.51
    +3,347.96 (+8.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.77
    +7.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

National Structures kicks-off five-year partnership with Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

·2 min read

Large-scale tenting firm to build large structures for The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Structures, a specialized temporary structure, tenting, flooring, HVAC, power generation and mobile-kitchen deployment firm, has begun its five-year partnership with Barrett-Jackson to help build The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions in Scottsdale.

Recently, National Structures built an excess of 600,000 square-feet of tenting for the 2022 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The event is now the most successful auction in Barrett-Jackson's 50-year history with auction sales exceeding $203.2 million.

"It's a huge honor to help build the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction," explains National Structures Vice President of Sales and Operations Rick Freeman. "The 2022 auction beat records with car auction sales, and we're excited to keep bringing an award-winning service to our partnership for years to come."

From large connecting structures hosting thousands of cars to small vendor tents throughout the site, National Structures helps to build an ambiance and immersive experience with tenting design that speaks to the soul of the collector car community.

About National Structures Events & Services:
National Structures designs, delivers and assembles tenting, temporary structures, flooring, HVAC, power generation and mobile-kitchen assets for events across the nation. Its specialized divisions include: Hospitality Experiences, Sports & Entertainment, Deployment Services and tent maintenance through Structure Depot. National Structures is part of The RK Group, a one- stop hospitality company with a 75-year legacy. Learn more at nationalstructures.com

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

Media Contact:
Nikiza Goga
210-223-2680
nikiza@therkdstudio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-structures-kicks-off-five-year-partnership-with-barrett-jackson-scottsdale-301499362.html

SOURCE National Structures

Recommended Stories

  • NFL betting: Aaron Rodgers' return to Packers shakes up title odds

    Aaron Rodgers just became the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods reports record year in which 'every single category has base-lined significantly higher'

    Retailer's leadership offers more modest guidance expectations for 2022 after experiencing two consecutive record years.

  • Netflix CFO has no plans for advertising but 'never say never'

    A senior Netflix Inc executive said on Tuesday the company had no current plans to offer a streaming option that included advertising but declined to rule it out in the future. "Never say never," CFO Spencer Neumann said when asked if the company would change its long-standing position that its service should remain ad-free, adding "it's not something in our plan right now." Some Wall Street analysts have urged Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, to develop a lower-cost tier with advertising to boost revenue.

  • Investors Wiped Out as Niche Leveraged Nickel Product Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in a niche leveraged product betting against nickel have been wiped out after the metal’s historic surge this week.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsIssuer WisdomTree Investments

  • Global biotech breaks ground on 355-job Holly Springs facility. Here's when hiring will ramp up.

    The company has said jobs at the $550 million facility will pay average salaries of more than $119,000 per year.

  • GM and Toyota say surging nickel prices have not impacted EV battery supplies — so far

    Nickel prices have quadrupled in a week over supply issues, and a spike on Tuesday forced the LME to shut down both electronic and floor trading.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa

  • Alternative Energy Ameresco Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    On Wednesday, Ameresco stock reached a key technical benchmark, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating entering into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 93, a rise from 90 the day before. The alternative energy stock has been rallying amid skyrocketing oil prices.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Again as Bears Target $35,000

    Regulatory risk continued to pressure Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market on Monday. The market is awaiting President Biden’s executive order.

  • Market Rally as Biden Signs Crypto Executive Order

    John Sarson, Sarson Funds CEO and founder, joins “First Mover” to provide his analysis on the current state of the crypto markets amid a recent price rally for cryptocurrencies. Sarson touches on bitcoin’s decoupling from risk assets and proving itself as digital gold amid times of economic distress and Ukraine raising crypto donations for its military needs against Russia's invasion.

  • Institutional Crypto Funds See Seventh Week of Capital Inflows

    Institutional investors remain hungry for digital assets as there has been another week of capital inflows to crypto funds.

  • How to Invest in Rivian

    Rivian is an American electric vehicle manufacturer. Founded in 2009, this firm isn't one of the big car companies that have dominated the market for years. Nevertheless, it is considered one of the main rivals to Tesla. Instead, this newcomer … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Rivian appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $5 Gas By Memorial Day? Record Price Surge Could Last 'Months' As US Isolates Russia Energy Exports

    The biggest one-week surge in gas prices on record showed no signs of easing Tuesday as average pump prices hit an all-time high of $4.104 gallon across the U.S.

  • LME forced to halt nickel trading, cancel deals, after prices top $100,000

    LONDON (Reuters) -The London Metal Exchange (LME) was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades after prices doubled on Tuesday to more than $100,000 per tonne in a surge sources blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers. The LME's shock move came as Western sanctions threatened supply from major producer Russia and marked the biggest crisis to hit the 145-year-old exchange in decades. "The current events are unprecedented," the LME said in a notice to members.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price Soars More Than 60% on Ryan Cohen’s Stake

    Ryan Cohen’s 9.8% stake in the housewares retailer is reminiscent of his move to amass a position in GameStop and lay the groundwork to take over the company’s board.

  • Remorseful Shell abandons Russian oil

    While Russian crude and gas has been exempt so far from Western sanctions, oil soared above $139 a barrel on Monday to its highest since July 2008 as the United States and European allies began to consider banning Russian oil imports. U.S. lawmakers have called for bans but President Joe Biden's administration has only sanctioned Russian oil tankers.

  • Volkswagen reaches 4G patent deal that could resolve Acer dispute, sources say

    Volkswagen Group has reached a patent agreement over 4G technology which could resolve its dispute with Taiwanese computer maker Acer, sources close to the German automaker said on Tuesday. Acer in December filed a lawsuit in the U.S. state of Virginia against Volkswagen, German newspaper WirtschaftsWoche reported at the time, alleging that Volkswagen had infringed on its patents for 4G mobile chip technology in its cars. The carmaker has paid for licences for 2G and 3G patents, but has been using 4G technology in its cars for the past two years without the appropriate licence, Acer claimed.

  • Biden’s Ban on Russian Energy Risks Higher Gas Prices

    President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the U.S. would stop importing Russian energy. “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said. “The decision today is not without costs here at home,” the president said, noting that gasoline prices have already risen 75 cents a gallon since the start of the invasion.

  • Fintech Platform Cake DeFi Creates $100M Venture Capital Arm

    The Singapore-based company will invest in Web 3, NFTs and fintech projects.

  • Russian Crypto Trading Continues Even as Sanctions Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian investors appear to continue to conduct transactions in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies even with tightening sanctions. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russia, China Top FoesWhile the overall flo