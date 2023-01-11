Dr. Lawrence W. Anderson

National Student Clearinghouse Names Dr. Lawrence W. Anderson as Chief Technology and Operating Officer

HERNDON, VA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Student Clearinghouse announced today that Dr. Lawrence W. Anderson will join the organization as Chief Technology and Operating Officer, effective January 30, 2023. In this new role, reporting directly to the Clearinghouse President and CEO Rick Torres, Larry will be leading the technical, data and operating transformation of the Clearinghouse.

The Clearinghouse--entering its 30th year of service to education--is the nation’s most comprehensive data source for education data. More recently the Clearinghouse has been working on expansion into industry credentials and helping to build out the national data infrastructure required to support the learning, pathway and outcome related needs of all learners, educational institutions, and credential issuers. Resources like the Clearinghouse have never been more important as the nation strives for inclusion of all people to the ongoing revolutionary opening of apertures of opportunity.

Larry brings to the Clearinghouse more than 20 years of experience focused on transformative infrastructure and environmental change that incorporates strong change management experience and leadership as an underpinning. Prior to coming to the Clearinghouse, Larry served at the Department of Commerce as the Deputy Chief Information Officer and the Chief Information Officer for the Office of the Secretary, where he focused on the design, development, security, implementation, and operation of enterprise systems and business intelligence platforms across the organization.

Larry manifested the Commerce Acquisition for Transformative Technology Services, which is the largest acquisition vehicle in the Department of Commerce’s history targeted for small and underserved businesses. During his tenure he used agile and user-centered design frameworks, delivered significant enhancements in enterprise scaled solutions and performance reporting for shared services in a highly federated organizational environment.

He also served as Associate Chief Information Officer at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), where he was responsible for providing business solutions that support the millions of Federal Government employees and their beneficiaries. In addition, he served as OPM’s IT Transition Executive where he was responsible for managing and integrating OPM’s complex information technology systems with the Department of Defense. He also served as the Acting Chief Information Officer for Strategy and Policy responsible for IT strategy, investment management, budget, data management, and vendor management. As an experienced executive, Larry devotes much of his spare time to coaching and mentoring emerging leaders, which leads to positive changes for individuals and their organizations.

Clearinghouse President and CEO Rick Torres said, “Larry brings the right background, approach and leadership experience-based tool kits to the Clearinghouse that will help us complete our technical transformation, further positioning the Clearinghouse to thrive as the nation’s go to place for trusted edu-workforce data, as well as supporting analytical and research platforms and related services in support of our growing number of stakeholders into the future. He joins a strong executive team that will benefit from his insight and perspectives.”

Dr. Anderson in reflecting on the opportunity to work with the Clearinghouse said, “I am delighted by the opportunity to join the National Student Clearinghouse, an organization that has been growing both in terms of digital assets and the breadth of capabilities offered to the education and workforce communities. I see enormous potential in forming key alliances that leverage the wealth of expertise from the accomplished leaders at the Clearinghouse, public and private institutions, federal, state, and local officials, and various strategic partners to provide innovative solutions that serve the education and workforce communities."

Larry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from Catholic University of America; a Master of Science in Management Information Systems Management from the University of Maryland Graduate School of Management and Technology; Doctor of Management from the University of Phoenix School of Advanced Studies; and is a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute.

He is a third-degree black belt in karate and specializes in teaching self-defense techniques for women and children. Larry is also an accomplished musician (electric bass) and musical director for his church and a few local bands playing music of multiple genres. He also attempts to make the most out of the occasional rounds of golf that he plays.

About the National Student Clearinghouse

The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Besides working with nearly 3,600 postsecondary institutions, the Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni. For more details, visit studentclearinghouse.org.

