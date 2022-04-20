U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.39
    +18.18 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,231.96
    +320.76 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.21
    -53.44 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.80
    +7.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.21
    +0.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8740
    -0.0390 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7170
    -1.1970 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,637.45
    +94.31 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.02
    +5.04 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.93
    +15.65 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

National study by 3M finds differences in health care delivery system performance for Medicare beneficiaries in low socioeconomic areas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMM
    Watchlist

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare beneficiaries in low socioeconomic status (SES) areas have fewer physician and care management visits and are less likely to be admitted from the emergency department for low severity medical care or admitted to a skilled nursing or rehabilitation facility following hospital discharge, as compared to Medicare beneficiaries in high SES areas, according to a recent research study from 3M Health Information Systems.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

The report, Socioeconomic Status and Health Care Delivery System Performance, also found that beneficiaries in low SES areas have more per capita inpatient complications, admissions and emergency department visits, and readmission and post-discharge returns to the emergency department, as well as higher surgical mortality rates.

"We conducted this study to help identify differences in health care delivery system performance in low SES areas. When we understand exactly what the differences are, then health care leaders and policy makers can begin to develop plans that address those performance differences," said report co-author Rich Averill, a research consultant and former 3M HIS vice president of clinical and economic research. "Leveraging the power of data and using clinically credible research methodologies can provide actionable information and identify performance differences that are real opportunities for improvement."

The report's authors applied the socioeconomic status component of the Social Vulnerability Index from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify high and low SES geographic areas. Performance was evaluated using 3M potentially preventable events tools. These tools examine potentially preventable outcomes -- e.g. hospitalizations, readmissions, complications and emergency department visits -- and their associated costs on a risk-adjusted basis using 3M™ Clinical Risk Groups (CRGs).

CRGs, a highly advanced population classification system that identifies medically complex individuals and assigns them to a severity-adjusted group, provided the basis for comparing the outcomes for patients with the same severity of illness and overall health status. Combining CRG risk adjustment with the identification of potentially preventable outcomes uniquely allowed performance differences associated with socioeconomic factors such as income, poverty and education to be identified and quantified.

Identifying patients whose clinical circumstances indicated that an event such as a readmission was potentially preventable allowed the potentially preventable event's rate of occurrence to be compared to expected levels based on national CRG risk-adjusted performance levels. According to Averill, this two-tier filtering of performance differences identifies differences in performance that are real opportunities for health care delivery system improvement.

The study used 2018 Medicare Standard Analytic Files (Limited Data Set) containing 100% of Medicare fee-for-service claims for inpatient, hospital outpatient (including the emergency department), skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies. The analysis data encompassed 3,049 counties located in the 50 states and the District of Columbia, representing 25,346,514 beneficiaries with 7,255,736 inpatient hospitalizations.

"By identifying performance differences in the health care delivery system that disproportionately impact low SES patients, we can help health care leaders and policy makers develop and initiate targeted improvement efforts to improve health equity," said Dr. Sandeep Wadhwa, 3M HIS global chief medical officer.

About 3M
At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-study-by-3m-finds-differences-in-health-care-delivery-system-performance-for-medicare-beneficiaries-in-low-socioeconomic-areas-301529139.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Biotech stocks are down big since last summer. The media's focus on gene editing, messenger RNA (mRNA), and monoclonal antibodies may have waned, but some patients are already benefiting. Admittedly, shares of Regeneron are doing just fine.

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

    The company's immunology drug Rinvoq was given the go-ahead to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

  • Missed Intuitive Surgical? Buy This Stock Instead

    Much as Intuitive Surgical redefined the surgical field, this company is updating how abnormal heart rhythms are diagnosed.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • EXCLUSIVE: ATAI Life Sciences Deploys Decentralized Approach To Transform Mental Health Treatments

    ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of people, processes and enabling technologies maximize the probability of clinical success at our platform companies," Glenn Short, vice president of early development at ATAI, s

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Finch cuts one-fifth of staff amid Hep B program pause

    A Somerville-based microbiome company has been caught up in the layoffs that are plaguing the biotech sector.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Hoth Therapeutics Adds New Pipeline Program For Stroke, Brain Injury

    Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has added a new asset, HT-TBI, as a novel, point-of-care therapy to treat secondary brain injury resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI, emergency healthcare professionals, and military personnel. Related: Hoth Therapeutics' Novel Cancer Drug Prevented Cell Growth, Induced Cel

  • Eating Dinner at 7 P.M. Every Night May Help You Live Longer, New Study Suggests

    A recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that people who live to be 100 years old follow this eating regimen.

  • Can 'one-way masking' really protect you from COVID on a crowded plane?

    As airlines lift their long-standing mask mandate, uneasy travelers still have the power to protect themselves — even when everyone else on board is going maskless.

  • The new mask-optional phase of the pandemic fuels fears, and some cheers

    Welcome to the mask-optional phase of the pandemic. It brings freedoms and risks

  • Alkermes Head of Medical Affairs Highlights the Importance of Patient-Focused Drug Development

    In a recent article for Boston Business Journal, our head of Medical Affairs, Dr. Kanchan Relwani highlights the importance of patient-focused drug development and how we seek to incorporate the pa...

  • These 6 Foods Help With More Shut-Eye Time and Stronger Riding

    Add these items, which act like nature’s sleeping pills, to your diet ASAP.

  • Why Biogen Stock Looks 'Too Good To Ignore,' According To One Analyst

    Biogen stock looks "too good to ignore," an analyst said Monday as he argued for the value of Biogen's base business.