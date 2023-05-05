National Tyre & Wheel Insider Ups Holding By 65% During Year \

Viewing insider transactions for National Tyre & Wheel Limited's (ASX:NTD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

National Tyre & Wheel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Ryan Young is the biggest insider purchase of National Tyre & Wheel shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.54). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Ryan Young was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does National Tyre & Wheel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that National Tyre & Wheel insiders own 35% of the company, worth about AU$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Tyre & Wheel Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in National Tyre & Wheel shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Tyre & Wheel. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in National Tyre & Wheel.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

