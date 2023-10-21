National Tyre & Wheel Insiders Added AU$3.96m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

National Tyre & Wheel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Ryan Young for AU$2.7m worth of shares, at about AU$1.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.83). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While National Tyre & Wheel insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.62 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

National Tyre & Wheel Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, National Tyre & Wheel insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$1.2m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does National Tyre & Wheel Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that National Tyre & Wheel insiders own 41% of the company, worth about AU$45m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Tyre & Wheel Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about National Tyre & Wheel. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, National Tyre & Wheel has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

