National Tyre & Wheel's Ryan Young Acquires 65% More Stock \

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Ryan Young recently bought a whopping AU$2.7m worth of stock, at a price of AU$1.36. That increased their holding by a full 65%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

National Tyre & Wheel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Ryan Young was the biggest purchase of National Tyre & Wheel shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.54. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ryan Young.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of National Tyre & Wheel

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that National Tyre & Wheel insiders own 35% of the company, worth about AU$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At National Tyre & Wheel Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in National Tyre & Wheel shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that National Tyre & Wheel has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

