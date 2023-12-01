National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Could Be 33% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for National Vision Holdings is US$13.87 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

National Vision Holdings' US$18.45 share price signals that it might be 33% overvalued

The US$20.90 analyst price target for EYE is 51% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$48.5m US$59.3m US$66.4m US$72.4m US$77.4m US$81.7m US$85.5m US$88.8m US$91.8m US$94.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.96% Est @ 9.04% Est @ 6.99% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.56% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.37% Est @ 3.02% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% US$44.6 US$50.0 US$51.4 US$51.4 US$50.5 US$49.0 US$47.0 US$44.8 US$42.5 US$40.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$471m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$95m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.9%– 2.2%) = US$1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.4b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= US$614m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$18.5, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at National Vision Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.340. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for National Vision Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For National Vision Holdings, we've put together three additional aspects you should assess:

Financial Health: Does EYE have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does EYE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

