National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) stock falls 13% in past week as five-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), since the last five years saw the share price fall 49%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 29%. On top of that, the share price is down 13% in the last week.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for National Vision Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, National Vision Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 13% each year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 13% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on National Vision Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

National Vision Holdings shareholders are down 29% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with National Vision Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

