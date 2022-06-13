U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.50
    +10.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,592.00
    +65.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,344.50
    +48.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,718.70
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.60
    -0.33 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.60
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9010
    -0.5050 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,434.10
    -4,341.27 (-16.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.33
    -69.55 (-12.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,479.11
    -508.33 (-1.88%)
     

National Vision Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVX
  • REGI
  • SPGI
  • EYE

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASD: EYE) will replace Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASD: REGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 16. S&P 500 constituent Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) acquired Renewable Energy Group in a deal that closed today, June 13.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 16, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

National Vision Holdings

EYE

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Renewable Energy Group

REGI

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-vision-holdings-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301567020.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Recommended Stories

  • Millions of Brits missing £250 a year savings on broadband

    Social tariffs are special discounted deals that are available to certain customers on low incomes. However, many consumers are unaware they could be eligible.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Report Next

    Dow Jones futures were higher following Monday's stock market plunge. Another pivotal inflation report is due out Tuesday.

  • Oracle’s Cloud Business Shows Momentum, Sending Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported results and gave a forecast suggesting the effort to move its customers to the cloud is gaining momentum, and the acquisition of health care records provider Cerner Corp. will help accelerate the growth of the business.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Prologis to merge with Duke Realty in $26 billion all-stock deal

    Yahoo Finance reports on Prologis acquiring Duke Realty Corporation in an all-stock transaction value of roughly $26 billion.

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

    How far off is Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Monday market meltdown: S&P 500 enters bear market, 10-year yield hits 11-year high

    Traders bet a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • Tesla Stock: Undervalued and Heading to $1,100, Says RBC

    Sentiment is low, everyone is bearish, and the stock market appears to be sinking to the bottom. However, looking at the case for Tesla (TSLA), with shares down ~38% year-to-date, RBC analyst Joseph Spak believes that now is the time to buy the dip. "Near-term set-up seems favorable... With investors primed for lower deliveries, we believe 2Q22 margins can surprise to upside," Spak opined. The analyst expects Q2 deliveries will drop to 249,000 (compared to Q1’s 310,000), due to the pricing actio

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plans to liquidate its operations about a year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCr