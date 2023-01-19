The National Voice of ESPN, Cayman Kelly, Introduces New Medical Toolkit to Help Save Lives via Healthcare Awareness and Empowerment: 'The Engagement - A Journal to Prepare for and Log Your Medical Appointments'

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio icon and voiceover artist Cayman Kelly recently announced the publication of a new book written by his wife and practicing physician, Dr. Kamilah Kelly. " The Engagement " is a practical hands-on guide created to help patients get more out of their healthcare visits and is ultimately geared toward prevention by raising awareness for the importance of regular medical checkups. "The Engagement" teaches patients how to communicate better with healthcare professionals – breaking down medical appointments into easy and manageable steps. "The Engagement" is a simple, practical way to stay organized and ready for any medical appointment.

"I'm really excited to let folks know about the new book my wife just published," said Cayman. "She's an amazing doctor and, quite literally, she saved my life. If it wasn't for her quick thinking last year when I had my stroke, there's a possibility that I wouldn't be here. And those sorts of medical emergencies happen to people all the time. When it does, you don't have a lot of time to react. Prevention is your best friend here. And you have to be prepared by seeing your doctor, getting checkups, and prioritizing your health as much, if not more than, your job. Don't make the same mistake I did – don't wait, be proactive."

During Cayman's health crisis, his wife advocated for him while he was in the hospital and during his recovery. Cayman said she stayed on top of his appointments, asked questions about his care and was on top of every detail. "Being a patient, I can definitely say that it would be extremely difficult to navigate the healthcare system alone, especially when you're already not feeling well! There's a lot to keep up with. That's the reason my wife had it her heart to help by creating 'The Engagement," Cayman said.

Whether someone is a caregiver to an elderly parent or has children they are responsible for getting to and from doctor appointments, or even for their own appointments, this book is a must-have tool.

"I want this journal to be used by all who can benefit from a more effective communication with their healthcare provider but especially the marginalized communities desiring to empower themselves in their healthcare," said Dr. Kamilah Kelly.

The Engagement: 5 Steps to Better Healthcare Planning

The Engagement Toolkit allows patients to become empowered in their healthcare journey, outlining the best ways to engage with healthcare providers for a seamless and effective medical appointment. Whether it is the initial appointment, a follow-up visit, or seeing a medical specialist for the first time, patients can use the medical journal to stay organized and involved with their own health journey. The journal includes an easy-to-follow guide, using Dr. Kelly's Five Simple Steps of the Engagement:

Have Your Reason for the Visit Have an Expectation for the Visit Have Your Questions Outlined About Your Visit Ask and Understand the Directions Given Leave With an Understanding on When to Return

Dr. Kelly's journal also contains sections where patients can record their:

Physician contact list

Personal Medical History

Medications

Medication and Food Allergies

Surgical History

Hospitalizations

"For most people, getting serious about health begins by getting organized," said Cayman. "Getting all those ducks in a row by knowing your medical history, which doctors to visit, what questions to ask, what medications you are on or need, allergies, and all of the rest of that vital info. It can get confusing pretty quickly. But that's the beauty of what Kamilah has done here: she's thought about all of that and organized it all in one place – so you don't have to."

For up-to-the-minute news on Cayman Kelly's voice appearances, ESPN show announcements, and future projects, please follow him on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn . And read about Cayman's career journey and rise to fame in the #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, " From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream ."

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is the widely recognized imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, hosting the "The Breakfast Club," and a popular host of SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the featured voice for the SPLAT! "GAME PLAN" image library, and he continues to be the national voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position – while also serving as the new imaging voice for the NHL. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com .

The Engagement - A Journal to Prepare for and Log Your Medical Appointments

