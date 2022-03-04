U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

National Western Life Group, Inc. Announces 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Earnings

·5 min read
  • NWLI

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI), announced today 2021 consolidated net earnings of $180.7 million, or $51.10 per diluted Class A common share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $92.3 million, or $26.11 per diluted Class A common share, for 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported consolidated net earnings of $28.8 million, or $8.15 per diluted Class A common share, compared with $35.1 million, or $9.94 per diluted Class A common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company's book value per share as of December 31, 2021 was $698.48.

Mr. Moody indicated that the Company continued to make good progress from the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions of 2020. "While 2021 was anything but normal, returning our staff back to the home office, cultivating distribution channels, further developing the capabilities of our administrative systems and technology platforms, expanding our investment strategy to encompass new opportunities, and accomplishing these efforts within a well-defined risk governance and management structure resulted in a successful year," he noted. "In terms of total premiums, 2021 was our most successful life insurance sales year in the Company's history driven by the market demand for our single premium products. Annuity sales in 2021 are nearly 80% higher than where we were two years ago, and we are working on new and different ways to offer more competitive products which meet our policyholders' financial needs," Mr. Moody observed.

The Company's net earnings of $180.7 million in 2021 increased 96% over the earnings level of 2020. Mr. Moody stated, "Our 2021 results reflect not only the underlying profitability of our book of business as well as our attention to fundamental insurance profit drivers, but include benefits of reinsurance and hedging strategies, which were accretive to our financial results." Mr. Moody added, "Like other insurers in the industry, we witnessed the increased morbidity associated with Covid-19 in our death claim experience during 2021, but are hopeful the fourth quarter decline in new reported death claims from the peak we saw in the third quarter is an ongoing trend."

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At December 31, 2021, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $14.3 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.5 billion, and combined life insurance in force of $20.9 billion.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements which are or may be viewed as forward-looking within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 2005. Forward-looking statements relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments, and are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by the Company will not materially and adversely affect our results of operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share data)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues:









Revenues, excluding investment and index option

$

161,316


165,507


688,423


658,917

gains









Realized and unrealized gains on index options


50,244


49,619


120,718


14,754

Realized gains on investments


5,107


8,411


14,950


21,071

Total revenues


216,667


223,537


824,091


694,742










Benefits and expenses:









Life and other policy benefits


43,152


37,331


187,577


131,337

Amortization of deferred transaction costs


22,739


28,568


69,462


140,503

Universal life and annuity contract interest


78,703


86,625


213,185


206,250

Other operating expenses


36,014


29,854


126,610


104,584

Total benefits and expenses


180,608


182,378


596,834


582,674










Earnings before income taxes


36,059


41,159


227,257


112,068

Income tax expense


7,247


6,024


46,576


19,756

Net earnings

$

28,812


35,135


180,681


92,312










Net earnings attributable to Class A shares

$

27,998


34,142


175,571


89,701










Diluted Earnings Per Class A Share

$

8.15


9.94


51.10


26.11










Diluted Weighted Average Class A Shares


3,436


3,436


3,436


3,436
















December 31,


December 31,







2021


2020










Book value per share





$

698.48


698.50

Less: Per share impact of accumulated other
comprehensive income






59.39


108.75

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income *





$

639.09


589.75



*

Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Accumulated other
comprehensive income totaled $216.0 million at December 31, 2021 and $395.4 million at December 31, 2020. Since accumulated other
comprehensive income fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of investments caused primarily by
changes in market interest rates, National Western Life Group, Inc. believes this financial measure provides useful supplemental
information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian M. Pribyl - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(512) 836-1010
bpribyl@nationalwesternlife.com
www.nwlgi.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-western-life-group-inc-announces-2021-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-earnings-301495719.html

SOURCE National Western Life Group, Inc.

