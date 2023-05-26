National World (LON:NWOR) investors are sitting on a loss of 16% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by National World Plc (LON:NWOR) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 16%. That's well below the market decline of 0.7%. Because National World hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 21% in about a quarter.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately National World reported an EPS drop of 28% for the last year. The share price fall of 16% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how National World has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on National World's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

National World shareholders are down 16% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 0.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 21% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand National World better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - National World has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like National World better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

