Is NationGate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NATGATE) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

NationGate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NATGATE) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on NationGate Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NationGate Holdings Berhad is:

17% = RM67m ÷ RM405m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NationGate Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, NationGate Holdings Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. Probably as a result of this, NationGate Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 33% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that NationGate Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is NationGate Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is NationGate Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

NationGate Holdings Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 33%, meaning the company retains 67% of its income. So it seems that NationGate Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

While NationGate Holdings Berhad has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 23% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in NationGate Holdings Berhad's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 27%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with NationGate Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

