NationGate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NATGATE) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 50% Above Its Share Price

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NationGate Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM2.30

Current share price of RM1.53 suggests NationGate Holdings Berhad is potentially 33% undervalued

Peers of NationGate Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 498% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is NationGate Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM108.4m RM167.5m RM233.1m RM299.6m RM362.5m RM419.7m RM470.5m RM515.4m RM555.3m RM591.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 76.28% Est @ 54.46% Est @ 39.19% Est @ 28.50% Est @ 21.01% Est @ 15.77% Est @ 12.11% Est @ 9.54% Est @ 7.74% Est @ 6.49% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM97.6 RM136 RM170 RM197 RM214 RM224 RM226 RM223 RM216 RM207

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM591m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM8.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM8.1b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM2.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM4.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NationGate Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.102. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for NationGate Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Electronic industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for NATGATE.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For NationGate Holdings Berhad, we've put together three important aspects you should explore:

