U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.53
    +42.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,527.73
    +359.64 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,628.50
    +86.38 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.47
    +24.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.67
    +0.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    -28.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.98 (-4.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0097 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8010
    -0.0470 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4180
    +0.7580 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,828.68
    -1,178.71 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.25
    +24.74 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.39
    +116.61 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
Q4 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Nations Lending Continues Virginia Expansion with New Branch in Glen Allen

·3 min read

Taps industry veteran Lee "JP" Jean-Pierre as branch manager

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has announced today its newest Virginia branch in Glen Allen. The company is tapping Lee "JP" Jean-Pierre, a loan veteran of two decades, to lead the office as branch manager. JP will report to Regional Sales Manager Kathryn Edelen.

Lee Jean-Pierre joins Nations Lending
Lee Jean-Pierre joins Nations Lending

JP comes to Nations Lending with a wealth of sales and lending experience, having led branches for loanDepot, Movement Mortgage, and several other lenders. JP is a prideful member of Glen Allen, helping his community with new home purchases and refinances.

"Nations Lending's dedication to its branches and loan officers is unmatched in the industry," said JP. "I'm hoping to apply that same sense of dedication to my team to make the lending process seamless for our customers. It all starts with the customer. If they're satisfied, we're all satisfied."

"Nations Lending focuses on making home loans human from start to finish," said Kathryn Edelen. "We aim to simplify the process for our customers as well as the partners we work with. This includes everyone from branch managers to sales, human resources, and more. With this mentality in mind, there's no better manager to lead the Glen Allen branch than JP. He's someone that truly cares for his customers and the team he works with."

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights – the only way it could ensure a quality end-to-end experience for borrowers – and is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Maie, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human™.an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Media Contact

Wahid Lodin

press@nationslending.com

NMLS# 32416 (PRNewsfoto/Nations Lending Corporation)
NMLS# 32416 (PRNewsfoto/Nations Lending Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nations-lending-continues-virginia-expansion-with-new-branch-in-glen-allen-301469830.html

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Tesla beats Q4 estimates but expects supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla earnings and the outlook for the electric vehicle company with supply chain issues.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • What Peloton's Low Churn Rate Really Means

    No matter how bad things get for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) bulls, they always have a metric they can trot out to boost their case. Peloton's churn rate, or the number of connected fitness subscribers who quit each month, has always been low. Less than 1% of Peloton's connected fitness subscribers leave the service each month, which seems to both vouch for the product itself and show how loyal the customer base is.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • IBM Is Growing Again After Kyndryl Spin-Off

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has spent the better part of a decade transforming itself into a cloud-computing and AI-focused company. IBM completed the spin-off of Kyndryl, its managed infrastructure-services business, in November, shedding around $19 billion of annual revenue in the process. Kyndryl is an IBM customer, and that relationship is producing revenue for IBM now that Kyndryl is its own company.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

    One to consider is Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), the online pinboard and social media business that describes itself as a "visual discovery engine." Pinterest's stock hit a 52-week low of $27.75 on Jan. 24, and remains around $28. While a bearish outlook toward Pinterest is understandable, there's a reason for the drop-off in users, and Pinterest possesses qualities that make it compelling for investors with an eye toward the long term.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • ‘This feels very unfair.’ I’m 73 and worked full-time in education. Over 17 years, I made only one late payment on my student loans. I still owe $12K. Can you help?

    After applying for loan forgiveness, I was notified that payments made before 2007 do not count. Answer: “You can, seemingly, do everything right — work in public service and make your payments — and still not get forgiveness due to the red tape inherent in the system,” says Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet’s student loan expert. For those unfamiliar, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan — but even the Department of Education itself notes that this program has had flaws: “The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is an important — but largely unmet — promise to provide debt relief to support the teachers, nurses, firefighters, and others serving their communities through hard work that is essential to our country’s success,” it writes.

  • 3 Stocks on My Market Crash Watch List

    Pricey growth stocks have been crashing for months, and now the major indexes are starting to drop. This isn't a market crash yet, but there's a lot of pandemic-era excess that needs to be wrung out. For long-term investors, a market crash is nothing more than a buying opportunity.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • 2 Strong Nasdaq Stocks Making Premarket Moves Higher Thursday

    The stock market seemed to get itself back on a more even keel on Thursday morning, seeking to reach some level of stability following massive movements earlier in the week and throughout the month of January. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up a bit more than half a percent, leading other major market benchmarks higher. Two of the biggest gainers were Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), both of which have strong ties to the tech industry.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.