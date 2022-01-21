U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

The Nation's Only Sector-Specific Design-Build Events Coming This Spring

·1 min read

Two Conferences, One Location + Virtual

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The timing couldn't be better for the nation's only design-build events for infrastructure teams in the water/wastewater and transportation/aviation sectors. DBIA is excited to host the 2022 Design-Build for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Conferences in-person and virtually April 4-8th.

Research shows design-build is the nation's fastest growing project delivery method delivering the most time and schedule-efficient projects in the nations. Passage of historic federal infrastructure investment means – more than ever -- Owners will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver on the promise of nationwide infrastructure renewal. This event will bring together thousands of the nation's leading design-build Owners and industry for timely and targeted Design-Build Done Right® education for every member of a design-build team, providing insights and resources to put to work immediately on vital infrastructure projects. In addition, networking opportunities will connect attendees with experts and suppliers to build the best teams possible.

Design-Build for Water/Wastewater

Design-Build for Transportation/Aviation

Online Program

Online Program

Registration

Registration

Registration is now open and early bird rates are available until February 18th.
Media interested in attending the conferences can complete the online press pass application.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation's expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.

Media Contacts:


Kim Wright, Vice President Stategic
Communications

Aja Neal, Communications Associate

O: (202) 454-7531/C: (703) 244-5692

Office: (202) 454-7519

328127@email4pr.com

328127@email4pr.com

For more information, please follow Design-Build Institute of America on Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nations-only-sector-specific-design-build-events-coming-this-spring-301465567.html

SOURCE Design-Build Institute of America

