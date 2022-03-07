U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.84
    -113.03 (-2.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,914.97
    -699.83 (-2.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,897.00
    -416.44 (-3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.76
    -43.14 (-2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.38
    +3.70 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.30
    +32.70 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    -0.0136 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3170
    +0.5370 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,420.01
    -1,320.90 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.99
    -13.63 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Nation's Top Military Friendly® Schools Announced

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Friendly® announces the official list of schools that have earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools award level designations.

Nation's Top Military Friendly® Schools Announced

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Schools Top Awards were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, 665 schools earned awards level designations in Gold, Silver, and Bronze, 282 of over 1800 participants were selected for "Gold" award status for their leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs.

The 2022-­2023 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine's May issue and found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. We measure the institution's ability to meet and exceed thresholds for Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Repayment, Persistence, and Loan Default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans.

"Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages institutions to consistently evolve and support their programs. Award level schools have gone beyond that standard, Showing true commitment and dedication in their efforts. The Military Friendly® benchmark promotes positive educational outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community." -Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®.

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created annually based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools, and responses to the proprietary, Military Friendly® Schools survey. Survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance from an independent research firm and advisory council of educators. It is administered for free and open to all post­secondary schools wanting to participate and receive award recognition in Gold, Silver, Bronze categories. Criteria available at: www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Viqtory:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nations-top-military-friendly-schools-announced-301497051.html

SOURCE Military Friendly

