Nationwide Database of DBE-certified Companies Publicly Available Through DBEsearch.com

DBEsearch launches online searchable database of minority-owned businesses within the U.S.

HOOKSETT, N.H., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the importance of supplier diversity, DBEsearch today announced the availability of the first nation-wide online database of minority-owned business. This searchable directory centralizes listings of more than 55,740 certified minority-owned businesses across 48 states. DBEsearch.com is designed to help companies looking to diversify their supply chain and provide exposure and resources for certified minority-owned businesses.

With the rise in state DOTs mandating diversity spend, it has become increasingly important to have a platform where users can easily find certified disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) companies. DBEsearch.com is the only website of its kind that offers a searchable database of minority-owned businesses, complete with filters so users can find companies based on location, industry, services provided, and more.

"The need for this database became apparent to me during a meeting where individuals were expressing how hard it was to find DBE-certified companies in their area," said Matt Reed, founder of DBEsearch. "Depending on the state, you might find a list in PDF or excel format, or – in some cases – nothing at all. It was obvious that this needed to change."

In 2021, Reed put together a team to begin building DBEsearch.com. Although the mission for developing the database was simple – make it easy to find and contact local DBE-certified subcontracting candidates – the effort was complex. Reed and his team quickly discovered there was no consistency to how states were collecting and sharing DBE-certified companies within their area. To ensure the accuracy and quality of the database, Reed's team manually reviewed and cleaned up the data for each state before adding the information to DBEsearch.com.

"When I set out on this project, I didn't anticipate it would take two years to complete, but I'm proud of what we've accomplished," said Reed. "Now, with almost 60,000 certified businesses listed in our DBEsearch.com directory, business owners can easily connect with diverse suppliers across 48 states. This is a major win for both the business community and for supplier diversity initiatives nationwide."

DBEsearch.com is currently free to the public and is updated regularly to ensure the most accurate list of certified companies. Reed and his team are working on feature enhancements to provide DBE-certified companies additional opportunities to showcase their business in search results and other areas of the website.

About DBESearch

DBEsearch is an online searchable database where users can find and filter minority-owned businesses by name, certification type, industry, services provided, location, and more. Our mission is to make it easier for businesses and corporations to find local diverse companies to partner with on projects and grow successfully together. Learn more at DBEsearch.com.

