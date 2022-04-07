U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Nationwide Earns Honors for Industry-Leading Customer Experience Across Multiple Touchpoints

·2 min read

DALBAR presents Customer Experience Excellence Award to Nationwide for 3rd Consecutive Year

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR announced that Nationwide has earned DALBAR's Customer Experience Excellence Award for each of three years the award has been offered. This award recognizes Nationwide's work to ensure an industry-leading customer experience across critical service channels.

The financial community&#x002019;s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)
The financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)

"An important aspect in retirement planning is having the right support at your disposal. This is an area where Nationwide excels. They have 24/7 access to award-winning websites, a great mobile app for people on the go, and the best telephone support for plan participants we have seen." explains DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager.

DALBAR is regarded as the leading industry expert for evaluating customer service and experience. The Customer Experience Excellence Award brings together channel-specific expertise to identify companies providing best-in-class total experiences.

The award is based on a year-long audit of channels which collectively comprise the majority of customer interactions. For Nationwide, this included the retirement contact center, private-sector web portal, public-sector portal, and mobile apps. All of these exceeded DALBAR's industry-leading award criteria.

"It's validating to be recognized by DALBAR for our teams who deliver extraordinary care and excellent service to our plan sponsors and participants every day," said Eric Stevenson, president of Nationwide Retirement Solutions. "Marking our third consecutive win in this category, we remain committed to continuing to invest in and evolve across its digital and contact centers to deliver award-winning experiences for our customers in the ways they prefer to work with us, long into the future."

About DALBAR
DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

About Nationwide
Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-earns-honors-for-industry-leading-customer-experience-across-multiple-touchpoints-301520084.html

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

