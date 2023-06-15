Nationwide to increase mortgage rates for a third time

Nationwide

Nationwide will raise rates on its fixed rate mortgages on Friday for the third time in three weeks as lenders scramble to keep up with rising wholesale borrowing costs.

The building society will increase its fixed rates by up to 0.7 percentage points, putting up the cost of a typical five-year fix for a borrower with a 25pc deposit by nearly £800 per year.

A flurry of other lenders have announced price jumps, with NatWest announcing increases of up to 0.28 percentage points for new business mortgages and up to 0.45 percentage points on its remortgage deals from Friday.

Specialist lender the Family Building Society announced that it would be withdrawing all of its fixed rate mortgages via broker services for a week from 5pm on Thursday.

Swap rates and gilt yields, which are tied to banks’ borrowing costs, have soared following much higher than expected April inflation data released on May 24 and higher-than-expected labour market data released on June 13.

In the last three weeks, the average rate on a two-year fix has risen from 5.34pc to 5.92pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company. This increase alone will cost a buyer taking out a £200,000 loan an extra £70 per month.

Nationwide’s latest increases follow jumps of up to 0.4 percentage points on its fixed rates from May 26 and then further rate rises of up to 0.2 percentage points introduced on June 9.

A Nationwide spokesman said: “With the continued upward trajectory of swap rates in recent times and lenders across the market increasing rates, we are having to make some increases across our fixed rate mortgage range.”

They added: “These changes are in line with the movement in swap rates and ensure that, as a building society, we can continue lending to all types of borrowers. Despite the changes in rates, our full mortgage range continues to remain available.”

In an unusual move, NatWest is also aligning pricing on many of its two- and five-year rates.

When interest rates are low, two-year fixes are cheaper than five-year fixes. Since last autumn, average two-year fixes have cost more than five-year fixes, reflecting expectations for near-term rises in borrowing costs and longer-term falls.

Nicholas Mendes, of mortgage broker John Charcol, said bringing rates on par highlighted the volatility of the market.

