Nationwide, Petco introduce new pet health insurance plan that offers customized options

Nationwide and Petco announce a new pet health insurance offering.

Nationwide, the country's biggest pet insurer, is joining with Petco Health and Wellness Company to introduce a new pet health insurance plan that allows pet parents to build a policy that fits the needs of their dogs, cats and other pets and on their budget.

The policy can provide coverage for unexpected veterinary expenses from accidental injuries such as broken bones and cuts. Pet parents also can choose optional coverage for expenses related to the diagnosis and treatment of an illness or disease along with coverage for routine and preventive care such as checkups and vaccinations.

Coverage options allow pet parents to be reimbursed up to 90% of all eligible expenses with flexible deduction options and coverage limits.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Plans are available for dogs, cats, many bird and exotic animals such as reptiles and rodents. Accident plans in some areas start at $16 a month for dogs and $9 a month for cats.

Members will receive discounts and savings on veterinary services available through Petco's more than 280 Vetco Total Care hospitals and 1,450 weekly mobile Vetco clinics across the U.S.

The partnership offers more than 1.2 million members of Nationwide’s broader pet insurance network a discount of 10% when visiting a Vetco Total Care hospital or Vetco mobile clinic. The discount applies to all services rendered during the visit, even those that may not be eligible for reimbursement based on a member’s chosen coverage.

“Increasing access to high-quality, affordable and seamless veterinary care is a key component of Petco’s mission to improve lives,” Petco Chief Veterinarian Whitney Miller said in a statement.

To learn more, go to petco.com or petinsurance.com.

