U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.25
    -63.40 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,518.80
    -539.95 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.88
    -127.74 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.81
    -11.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.11
    +4.52 (+4.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    +14.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.37 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8490
    -0.1370 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9390
    -0.6210 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,142.04
    +2,468.34 (+6.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.35
    +67.61 (+7.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Nationwide reports record earnings in 2021 for its insurance and financial services business

·7 min read

- $52.9 billion in record total sales; $2.8 billion in record net operating income; and $21.9B in record total adjusted capital

- $18 billion in claims and benefits paid to customers

- Diversified and scaled national carrier across financial services and P&C insurance lines

- Disciplined growth across financial services, commercial insurance and personal lines continues in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Nationwide—one of the largest and most diversified insurance and financial services companies in the United States—reported 2021 earnings results today that were the strongest in the Fortune 100 company's history. These results were achieved all while paying more than $18 billion in claims and benefits payments to its members in a year marked by catastrophic storms, wildfires and continued economic disruption from the ongoing pandemic.

(PRNewsfoto/Nationwide)
(PRNewsfoto/Nationwide)

As the company continues to accelerate strategy execution, it is prioritizing capital deployment for focused growth in financial services, commercial lines and excess & surplus/specialty markets in 2022.

Total sales for the Columbus-based mutual insurance and financial services company were $52.9 billion, up nearly $6.3 billion over 2020. Nationwide's key measure of profitability—net operating income—was $2.8 billion. Total adjusted capital grew to $21.9 billion in 2021, up from $21 billion in 2020.

"These are outstanding, record-breaking results. Despite the uncertainties in 2021, we exceeded $50 billion in total sales and premium for the first time in our company's history. It's all evidence of a solid strategy at work," said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker. "The past year brought unique challenges for us all, but Nationwide emerged strong and stable by leaning into a focused strategy and doing what we've done since 1926 — providing protection and reassurance to our customers and partners."

The details were outlined in the company's 2021 Annual Report published online today, providing highlights from the past 12 months.

"Top-line results were driven by strong growth across both our financial services and property and casualty businesses," said Nationwide Chief Financial Officer Tim Frommeyer. "This year's record earnings were generated by favorable investment income and fee income from the strong equity market rebound, as well as sound business fundamentals across the enterprise. In financial services, full-year sales set new records for each of our business segments. Notably, the sales favorability was led by our suite of variable annuity products, which offer members income security, growth potential and a way to fill income gaps in retirement. Property and casualty underwriting performance improved despite the continuing impact of inflation on standard auto claims."

Among key business, customer and community impact highlights:

  • The company's financial services businesses have become a significant driver of Nationwide's overall performance, with record top-line sales and bottom-line earnings representing more than half of Nationwide's growth and profitability.

  • Nationwide's annuity business had a record year and was a large driver of 2021 enterprise performance — providing a popular solution for savers looking to guarantee lifetime income they can't outlive. The company was well-positioned to provide innovative annuity-based solutions that aligned with customers' risk appetite and older savers' desire to lock in gains from the market recovery. This included its first Registered Index-Linked Annuity, Defined Protection Annuity, which provides even more security for retirement income and protection of market gains.

  • Nationwide's leading telematics products continue to be popular with consumers with nearly a third of all new customers enrolling in SmartRide and SmartMiles. Drivers can earn up to 40 percent in discounts for safe driving. In 2021, Nationwide also incorporated coaching and feedback for drivers resulting in a 10 percent decrease in distracted driving for users.

  • Strategic partnerships continue to be a priority for Nationwide, as the company successfully expanded distribution with one of the country's largest and most recognized broker dealer firms to provide annuity and life insurance solution to its advisors, financial professionals and customers.

  • The company accelerated its growth and profitability through several recent joint ventures in P&C including Geneva Re, a partnership with Ryan Specialty Group to provide reinsurance solutions to complex insurance markets, and N2G, a partnership with Italian insurer Generali to serve customers with international insurance needs.

  • Nationwide also announced new partnerships with Walmart and Sam's Club, as well as sponsorship of the National Women's Soccer League.

  • The company continued to grow its venture capital investments, expanding the portfolio to over 30 companies while increasing total capital capacity to $350M. Key investments included Beam Dental, Fortellix and Insurify.

  • To address the mental health and addiction challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Nationwide spearheaded a new education campaign in partnership with the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance and RecoveryOhio. The well-received new campaign, called Beat the Stigma, is focused on changing perceptions about the stigma surrounding mental health issues and addiction. The campaign, funded by the state of Ohio and corporate philanthropy, was brought to life by the same creatives who produced Nationwide's national advertising campaigns.

  • Nationwide continues to position itself as a desired destination for top talent. In 2021 the company continued to implement a hybrid work model to respond to employee desire for increased flexibility in where and how they do their work. Fifty percent of Nationwide's workforce is now permanently remote, with 40 percent operating in a hybrid format and approximately 10 percent of roles permanently working in the office. The company also leads with competitive compensation and an award-winning culture.

  • Nationwide's Financial Alliance Racial Equity (FARE) partnership continued to grow in 2021. The initiative was created in 2020 to bring together financial services firms, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other industry partners to increase racial diversity, drive greater equity and foster inclusion within the financial services industry and the communities we serve. The company recruited and hired its first FARE participant and added firm partners. The program has received several industry awards, including top honors for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the Wealth Management Industry Awards, the Diversity Champion Award from Investment News and the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Award for Diversity & Inclusion. A scholarship component for HBCU students and financial professionals is set to launch in 2022.

"Our enterprise performance certainly deserves to be celebrated in a year that challenged so many," Frommeyer added. "Our results provide a strong foundation for what we plan to accomplish in 2022 and beyond. The combination of our sound strategy, disciplined planning and execution, and talented associates will set us up to compete well for customers and partners in each of our diverse businesses."

Walker echoed that sentiment, expressing optimism about the opportunity for Nationwide to grow in the coming year. The company currently employs approximately 25,000 associates across the country and had nearly 1,400 open roles as of February 1, 2022. Many of the jobs are early-career technology positions. The others include service center-based sales and customer service jobs along with claims, underwriting, data & analytics and finance positions. Many of the open roles are hybrid/remote eligible.

"There's so much to be excited about at Nationwide," Walker concluded. "We're looking forward to what we'll be able to achieve in 2022 and beyond. We have a strong mission, vision, strategy and culture, and incredible opportunities for continued growth across our uniquely diversified portfolio."

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2022 Nationwide

NFM-21755AO

Contact:
Joe Case
614-249-6349
joe.case@nationwide.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-reports-record-earnings-in-2021-for-its-insurance-and-financial-services-business-301491832.html

SOURCE Nationwide

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • Amy Poehler’s Lucy And Desi is a touching tribute to one of Hollywood’s most influential couples

    Lucille Ball had one of the most remarkably full careers in American show business: starting out as a model, moving to Hollywood to become an in-demand character actress and an occasional B-movie ingenue, and then transitioning into radio and TV sitcoms, where she rocketed to stardom. Her husband Desi Arnaz had a run just as strong: first as a Cuban refugee who helped to popularize Latin music on the nightclub circuit, and then as a television star, co-creating and co-producing the game-changing

  • Warm weather expected in Southern California before another cooling trend

    Nearing the end of what's usually the wettest month of the year, February's rain count has been lackluster, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Putin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin announced countersanctions as countries around the world piled up penalties against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government in Kyiv reported that civilians were killed by shelling in the second-largest city Kharkiv as fighting intensified across the nation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cred

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Shares of First Horizon Are Surging Today

    Shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) had jumped nearly 30% as of 10:58 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it will be acquired by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). TD Bank will acquire First Horizon, a regional bank in the southeastern U.S with roughly $89 billion of assets, for $13.4 billion in cash, or $25 per share. The acquisition will grow TD Bank's U.S. operations to $614 billion in total assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. It will provide immediate scale to TD in Louisiana and Tennessee while filling in holes in the bank's existing footprint in Florida and the Carolinas.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Lordstown stock falls on plans to produce just 3,000 vehicles through 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Target Is Raising Its Minimum Wage to $24 an Hour in Some Markets

    Target said it would pay some employees a higher starting wage and widen the range of people eligible for company health benefits, the latest move by the retail chain to attract and retain staff. The exact wage, Target said, will rely on industry benchmarking and local market dynamics, but that it seeks to be “a wage leader in every market where it operates.” Target said it would invest as much as $300 million in the bumps to pay and benefits for employees.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Why Block Stock Charged Higher on Monday

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged higher Monday, jumping as much as 10.1%. The catalyst that sent the fintech specialist higher was an optimistic outlook by a Wall Street analyst. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham issued positive commentary and upgraded Block stock to outperform (buy) from market perform (hold), while maintaining a price target of $159.