/C O R R E C T I O N -- DHI Group, Inc./

In the news release, Nationwide Tech Hiring Surges in Second Quarter, Per Dice Q2 Tech Job Report, issued 10-Aug-2021 by DHI Group, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the hyperlink to "Read more on Dice Insights" in the Download the Report section was incorrect as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nationwide Tech Hiring Surges in Second Quarter, Per Dice Q2 Tech Job Report

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech job postings increased 16% in the second quarter of 2021, with locations, occupations, skills and employers across the country experiencing strong quarter-over-quarter growth, according to the Q2 2021 Tech Job Report from Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX).

Dice logo (PRNewsfoto/DHI Group, Inc.)
Dice logo (PRNewsfoto/DHI Group, Inc.)

Job posting activity remained high for the top 50 tech employers (by posting volume) in the second quarter, with 78% increasing tech job postings quarter-over-quarter. With emerging tech hubs like Las Vegas, Sacramento and Nashville having seen the strongest growth, most mature tech hubs also fared well in second quarter.

"We are in one of the hottest tech job markets since the dot-com era, as evidenced by the upward trend in tech job postings since November 2020. What's most encouraging to me is the sweeping growth we experienced in the second quarter regardless of location, desired occupation or skillset," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice, a DHI Group brand. "When pairing the increases in tech hiring with the steadfastly low tech unemployment rate of 2.2 percent, it remains clear that technologists are in incredibly high demand across multiple sectors including tech, defense, healthcare and finance."

The Dice Q2 Tech Job Report is based on an analysis of more than 1 million tech job postings between April and June 2021 and is then compared to job-posting data from January through March 2021, as well as historical trends (via Burning Glass Technologies). The report includes data and analysis on quarter-over-quarter percentage change by tech job posting volume, parsed by location, employer, occupation and skill. This edition of the report includes three Tech Hub Highlights, call-out sections showcasing key features of Austin, TX, Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

48 out of 50 Top Cities Saw Job Posting Growth; Emerging Hubs Outperform
Second quarter saw job postings rise across the nation. Both mature and emerging hubs have continued to expand to meet the demand.

Top 10 Cities by Job Posting Volume

(QoQ % Change, Q1 2021 to Q2 2021)

Q2 2021
Volume
Rank

City

% Change

1

New York, NY

21%

2

Atlanta, GA

18%

3

Chicago, IL

11%

4

San Francisco, CA

4%

5

Washington, DC

18%

6

Austin, TX

25%

7

Seattle, WA

0%

8

Dallas, TX

22%

9

Los Angeles, CA

7%

10

Boston, MA

25%

Las Vegas saw the highest growth, up 43% quarter-over-quarter. Prior to the pandemic, Las Vegas had been one of the fastest-growing tech markets, offering technologists a wide range of opportunities in high-growth areas like software engineering, gaming technology, data centers and autonomous vehicles. Sacramento, which saw a 36% increase in tech job postings during the second quarter, has also been receiving positive press as a growing hub for innovation. Other emerging hubs include Nashville (+32% growth), followed by 30% growth in Miami, 27% growth in Colorado Springs, 26% growth in Phoenix and 19% growth in Tampa.

Top 10 Cities by Job Posting Growth

(QoQ % Change, Q1 2021 to Q2 2021)

Q2 2021
Growth
Rank

City

% Change

1

Las Vegas, NV

43%

2

Sacramento, CA

36%

3

Huntsville, AL

35%

4

Nashville, TN

32%

5

Hartford, CT

31%

6

Miami, FL

30%

7

Colorado Springs, CO

27%

8

Phoenix, AZ

26%

9

Austin, TX

25%

10

Jersey City, NJ

25%

Prominent tech states like California, New York, Texas, Florida and Colorado all experienced growth, with Florida (+25% from Q1), Colorado (+24%) and Texas (+21%) topping the list. Texas remained second only to California in postings, with strong growth in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Plano. New York state also saw 19% growth led by New York City's 21% quarter-over-quarter growth. Nevada (+35%) and Arizona (+24%) ranked 2nd and 6th respectively in quarterly growth, with gains driven by posting growth in Las Vegas in Nevada, and Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale in Arizona.

Well-Established Skills Remain Favorites in Q2
Job postings in the second quarter showed that, when it comes to skills, time-honored favorites remain in demand.

  • Python remains dominant, with a 15% quarter-over-over increase in job postings listing it as a desired skill. Its momentum shows no sign of slowing, with GitHub survey data showing that Python, HTML and Javascript were the most used languages by students, the incoming generation of technologists.

  • Project Management job postings increased 15% in the second quarter, keeping it in the top spot for important skills employers are seeking. The continued interest in candidates with project management, scrum and JIRA experience show that companies want technologists who have a proven ability to effectively manage teams and projects.

  • Job postings that included Salesforce as a skill increased 22% in the second quarter. The presence of Salesforce skills in job postings showcases how technologists are an increasingly vital voice in marketing, sales and other business-critical areas.

  • Data management continues to be a sought-after skill. Job postings looking for technologists skilled in Tableau increased by 18% in the second quarter of 2021.

Top 25 Tech Skills by Job Posting Volume

(Quarter-over-Quarter % Change, Q1 2021 to Q2 2021)

Q2 2021
Volume
Rank

Skill

% Change

1

Project Management

15%

2

SQL

9%

3

Java

7%

4

Python

15%

5

JavaScript

8%

6

Linux

7%

7

Scrum

21%

8

Business Process

21%

9

Technical Support

15%

10

Quality Assurance and Control

14%

11

DevOps

14%

12

Information Systems

17%

13

Oracle

12%

14

Product Management

17%

15

Data Analysis

18%

16

Project Planning and Development

17%

17

Microsoft C#

7%

18

Git

6%

19

Atlassian JIRA

23%

20

Business Analysis

12%

21

Agile Development

18%

22

Product Development

19%

23

Change Management

16%

24

C++

5%

25

Kubernetes

21%

Download the Report and Learn More

Dice Tech Job Report Overview and Methodology
To gather these insights, job posting data was provided by Dice's partner, Burning Glass Technologies, which has a database of more than 1 billion current and historical job postings worldwide. Dice analyzed over 1 million tech job postings in the U.S. To gather our specific dataset, we filtered for "Information Technology" jobs with hours that fall under "Full Time," "Part Time" and "Not Listed," as well as job types that are categorized as "Permanent," or "Not Listed." The datasets used for the "Employers" section were gathered by using the above criteria, with an additional filter for job postings that only derive from employer sites.

About Dice
Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.
Instagram | Twitter for Employers | Twitter for Technologists | Facebook for Employers | Facebook for Technologists

About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Media Contact
Kristianna Sanders
dicemedia@dice.com
Dice Media Center
303-562-0337

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-tech-hiring-surges-in-second-quarter-per-dice-q2-tech-job-report-301351520.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

