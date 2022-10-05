U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Nationwide Voting Launches for ImageFIRST’s 2nd Annual HeroesFIRST Contest

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists
·3 min read

A total of $10,000 will be awarded to healthcare heroes for representing the best in patient experience

HeroesFIRST

Honoring Our Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Our Healthcare Heroes

Cast Your Vote!

Voting is now open until October 21 at 11:59 pm EST.
Voting is now open until October 21 at 11:59 pm EST.

King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST® Healthcare Laundry Specialists has launched nationwide voting for their 2nd Annual HeroesFIRST Contest – where ImageFIRST associates recognize exceptional Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience. Voting is open to the public from October 3-21 at https://heroes.imagefirst.com.

Ten finalists will receive $500 and the five finalists with the most votes in each region will be awarded an additional $1,000 grand prize, for a total of $10,000 awarded to the Heroes.

As an industry leader with a commitment to enhancing the patient experience, ImageFIRST is honoring those in the healthcare field who have gone above and beyond, even in the face of adversity, to positively impact the lives of their patients.

“The healthcare professionals our associates connect with each day are a constant source of inspiration for us. Our Service Vision is to create a positive moment with every interaction,” states Jim Cashman, President and CEO of ImageFIRST. “The HeroesFIRST contest has been a great way to live out that Vision– brightening their day with a nomination as we recognize our customers for the positive impact they have on their patients’ experiences. We are honored to recognize these Heroes.”

The Service Team at ImageFIRST submitted inspiring stories about exceptional Healthcare Heroes at the facilities that they serve, and after receiving over 450 nominations, it was narrowed down to a top ten. These ten individuals are now featured on ImageFIRST’s contest website for a nationwide vote.

The finalists include:

  • Susan Alexander, The Reading Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge in Reading, PA (Northeast)

  • Lisa Malzone, Advanced Vascular Associates in Morristown, NJ (Northeast)

  • Brenda Peters, Volusia Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Ormond Beach, FL (Southeast)

  • Robin Hutto, SKI Vascular Center in Peoria, AZ (Southeast)

  • Amy Howe, Midwest Surgery Center in Woodbury, MN (Midwest)

  • Katherine Lunn, North Shore Surgical Suites in Pleasant Prairie, WI (Midwest)

  • Patricia Divers, Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Centennial in Frisco, TX (Southwest)

  • Etha Weems, Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, GA (Southwest)

  • Nancy Aragon, Murrieta Valley Surgery Center in Wildomar, CA (West)

  • Ginny Ogle, Pacific Medical Ambulatory Surgical Center in Seattle, WA (West)


Now through October 21st, the public can cast their vote for the local Healthcare Hero that inspires them the most. Following the nationwide vote, the top finalist with the most votes in each U.S. region (5) will be awarded a $1,500 grand prize! The remaining finalists (5) will each receive $500 for their remarkable work.

To learn more about each finalist and cast a vote, visit heroes.imagefirst.com. Voting closes on October 21st at 11:59 p.m. EST. Limit one vote per user.

# # #

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs, safety & hygiene programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient satisfaction through their quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Melissa Varone ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists 6102070496 mvarone@imagefirst.com


