Native American Connections Opens New Behavioral Health Center and Housing Community for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

·2 min read

PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Native American Connections (NAC) opened its newest behavioral health and supportive housing campus in Phoenix today. The Patina Mountain Preserve Wellness Center and Dunlap Pointe Housing Community, located at 1427 E. Dunlap Ave. in Phoenix's Sunnyslope neighborhood, embraces the organization's focus on health, housing and community.

"There is a homelessness crisis right now in Phoenix – and across the country. There's also a community need for a caring and supportive response to substance use disorders. The colocation of Dunlap Pointe with Patina Mountain Preserve offers the opportunity to end someone's homelessness while also providing easy access to help a resident with their substance use and behavioral health needs." said Diane Yazzie Devine, CEO of Native American Connections.

The Wellness Center offers 48 treatment beds in an environment that incorporates traditional Native ceremonies – including talking circle and sweat lodge – in a holistic approach to healing mind, body and spirit. Dunlap Pointe provides 54 permanent supportive housing units, targeted to veterans experiencing homelessness. The projects were made possible with the support of several financing and development partners, and investments by the Gila River Indian Community and the City of Phoenix.

With the opening of the new Patina Mountain Preserve, NAC will increase their total number of residential treatment beds from 70 to 118, increasing annual capacity from 500 adults to 800. NAC will transition the existing Patina Wellness Center in central Phoenix to exclusively offer services to females including pregnant women and mothers with young children. The opening of Dunlap Pointe increases NAC's supportive housing portfolio to a total of 322 units.

Native American Connections
Native American Connections has been healing individuals, changing lives, and strengthening communities since 1972. We integrate Native American healing with evidence-based practices to support health and wellness, provide affordable housing, and champion community development projects. We are a leader in developing, building and managing advanced behavioral health and state-of-the-art housing communities, and own and operate 21 sites throughout Central Phoenix. Our services are open to all, and we touch the lives of more than 10,000 individuals and families each year.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/native-american-connections-opens-new-behavioral-health-center-and-housing-community-for-veterans-experiencing-homelessness-301254873.html

SOURCE Native American Connections

  • WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - source

    (Reuters) -WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year, the office-sharing startup disclosed in a presentation shown to prospective investors as part of a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company's losses narrowed from $3.5 billion in 2019 and it plans to go public at a valuation of $9 billion including debt through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a person directly briefed on the presentation that was sent out to existing and potential new investors. A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger.

  • Tencent’s Ma Grapples with $170 Billion China Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s clampdown on its most powerful internet firms is clouding the prospects for Tencent Holdings Ltd. and its $120 billion financial services operation just as it’s casting around for new sources of growth.China’s top watchdogs have stepped up oversight of the country’s most valuable company, scrutinizing everything from Tencent’s insights into the online behavior of a billion-plus people to an investment portfolio that spans hundreds of startups. Regulators are said to be considering forcing Tencent to overhaul a promising fintech division, folding the operation into a holding company in much the same way they’re demanding of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.The uncertain outcome of that wide-ranging effort will overshadow Tencent’s giant gaming arm when it reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Billionaire founder Pony Ma and his lieutenants face questions on Beijing’s intentions and how it could go about revamping China’s largest online banking and lending operation after Ant’s. The threat of a probe has already wiped $170 billion off the company’s value since a January peak. It shares stood largely unchanged Wednesday.Ma met with State Administration for Market Regulation officials earlier this month to discuss compliance at Tencent, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Officials at the meeting, which was initiated by Ma, expressed concern about some of Tencent’s business practices and asked the group to comply with antitrust rules, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The antitrust watchdog was gathering information and looking into potential monopolistic practices by WeChat, according to the report. Tencent had no immediate comment on the report.“Tencent is all too familiar with the specter of additional regulation over its gaming business,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “Investors may query the extent to which anti-monopoly scrutiny may inhibit Tencent’s investment activities, in gaming or other verticals.”Read more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, DealsIn the short run, investors are betting on another robust showing from a company whose profit has surpassed expectations in three of the past four quarters. Things to watch out for Wednesday include:Plans for a makeover. Restructuring the fintech outfit could be far more complicated than with Ant. Unlike Jack Ma’s company -- which runs its fintech operation through a single entity -- Tencent’s payments, money management and lending services are scattered across different units. All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including games from Honor of Kings to League of Legends.Comments on a crackdown on multiple fronts. China’s antitrust watchdog has penalized Tencent and its peers for not seeking approval for previous investments and acquisitions. Lawmakers again brought up gaming addiction among youths during a gathering of top Chinese leaders in Beijing in March. And Tencent awaits approval to complete an envisioned merger of game streaming giants Huya and DouYu, which will create a sector leader.The bottom line. The company is projected to post 52% net income growth, the second fastest in almost three years. Investors will be keen to see Tencent keep a lid on expenses while battling Alibaba and Baidu Inc. in cash-guzzling arenas like video streaming.Online gaming momentum. Tencent must churn out the hits to sustain a pace of growth that surpassed 45% in the September quarter. Latest smash Moonlight Blade should have helped over the holidays but future titles remain key: it has 43 new games slated for 2021, said Binnie Wong, an analyst at HSBC.Advertising and payments. Some analysts single those out as the two most important drivers for future growth, given Tencent avoids plying users with ads and has yet to fully monetize WeChat Pay. China’s dominant messaging service was projected to host $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users of its lite apps in 2020.Going global. It’s shown progress abroad with the mobile versions of Call of Duty and PUBG.Fintech. Encompassing cloud computing, the fintech and business division generated $4.8 billion in revenue for the September quarter, more than a quarter of total sales.Read more: Xi Warns Against Tech Excess in Sign Crackdown Will WidenIt’s the finance operation -- worth between $105 billion to $120 billion according to Bernstein estimates -- that may draw immediate scrutiny. China in November launched an precedented campaign to rein in its largest corporations, focusing first on the twin pillars of Jack Ma’s empire, Ant and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Tencent executives were quick to pledge to work with regulators and maintain a prudent finance strategy. But this month, Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown is widening.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysChina’s widening crackdown on Tencent’s businesses could spill over to other fintech behemoths, limiting growth for online credit, wealth and payment markets to high-single digit rates by 2025 from 12-19%, based on our scenario. Dominant names such as Ant, Tencent’s fintech, Duxiaoman and JD Tech may come under tougher scrutiny than smaller rivals.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.The most visible of Tencent’s money services is WeChat Pay, linked inextricably with the eponymous messaging service and the payment method of choice on ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing and food deliverer Meituan. But like Ant, it also runs services that challenge the state-run banking sector.The fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan in 2019, about 70% of Ant’s sales for the year. Its Corporate Development Group, which oversees newer initiatives, runs wealth management including mutual fund investment options offered via WeChat and QQ, Tencent’s other social hit.One potentially thorny area is the so-called micro-lending business operated by 30%-owned WeBank. Under requirements introduced when Beijing scrapped Ant’s IPO, online lenders must keep 30% of all loans on its own books rather than with partners such as banks. While Tencent now only acts as a pipeline instead of a co-lender, and rules are still unclear, it could have to inject capital if it must co-finance 30% of all funding. Management however has said the micro-lending rules shouldn’t impact Tencent’s flagship Weilidai consumer product.“Tencent’s regulatory risk mainly results from its ‘bigness’,” Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu said in a March 15 note. But its “competitive position in its main businesses remain very solid.”Read more: Tencent Bulls Look to Earnings as Stock Extends Drop From Record(Corrects the date of the analyst’s report in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Files Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Ahead

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. Using TipRanks’ database, we pulled two penny stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) We'll start with Oncolytics, a biotechnology company focused on the use of immunotherapy combinations as treatments for cancer. The company’s approach uses pelareorep, an immune-oncolytic virus, to deliver therapeutic agents that both directly target the tumor and activate the immune system’s natural defenses. Oncolytics is conducting its various research programs in partnership with several of the big names in biotech, including Pfizer, Merck, Roche, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company’s development pipeline is testing the compatibility of pelareorep in conjunction with the larger companies’ anti-cancer drugs. To date, pelareorep demonstrated positive results making early-stage breast cancer tumors more amenable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The data showed that pelareorep induced a robust anti-tumor immune response in some types of breast cancer. There are three ongoing clinical programs in place relating to breast cancer: The company's Phase 2 AWARE-1 study, combining pelareorep with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Tecentriq, is assessing the impact of the combination on early-stage breast cancer response rate and overall survival. Meanwhile, the BRACELET-1 Phase 2 study will evaluate efficacy of pelareorep in combination with Pfizer’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Bavencio in breast cancer. A third Phase 2 breast cancer trial, IRENE, will evaluate pelareorep's ability to improve outcomes in triple-negative breast cancer. The study is assessing pelareorep's safety and efficacy in combination with retifanlimab. ONCY strong pipeline and $3.01 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio conducted a deep dive into Oncolytics, and concluded that the company offers a sound investment opportunity. “Oncolytics' lead compound, pelareorep (pela)… is on the cusp of demonstrating potential to upend the treatment paradigms of several cancers, in our view... We believe it is the studies being conducted in breast cancer (BrCa) that could generate substantial value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond,” Trucchio opined. The analyst added, "Since the approval of the first OV T-VEC in 2015, there have been at least eight licensing or acquisition deal announcements, including the $394M acquisition of Viralytics by Merck in February 2018 and the €210M acquisition of ViraTherapeutics by Boehringer Ingelheim in September 2018. Oncolytics has collaboration, supply agreements, and combination arrangements with many major biopharmaceutical companies and organizations involved in cancer research... Positive data readouts in any or all of the plethora of combination trials underway with pela and ICI could catalyze a much higher valuation than the recent M&A, in our view." To this end, Trucchio rates ONCY a Buy, and his $15 price target implies a robust one-year upside potential of ~397%. (To watch Trucchio’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that ONCY is a Strong Buy. Given its $8.51 average price target, upside of ~182% could be in store for investors. (See ONCY stock analysis on TipRanks) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Sticking with the biotech sector, let’s take a look at Xeris Pharmaceuticals. This company has one important advantage over many of its peers: it has a drug on the market, approved for use. Gvoke, its self-administered glucagon injection device, was approved by the FDA in September 2019 for use by adults and kids suffering severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) due to diabetes. The product has been generating revenues for Xeris for the past 5 quarters, and in 2H20 those revenues began to ramp up. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Xeris showed an 11% sequential increase in Gvoke prescriptions and quarterly sales of $7.1 million; full-year sales of the self-injection device totaled $20.2 million. The company also received, in December 2020, a positive opinion from the European Medicine Agency on Oglou, the room-stable liquid glucagon used in Gvoke, as well as European Commission authorization for marketing starting in February 2021. Xeris is targeting 4Q21 to launch Oglou in the European Union. The company is not resting on its Gvoke laurels. It has an active development pipeline, with several additional self-administered glucagon devices, as well as additional drug candidates in development for the treatment of diabetes and epilepsy. Analyst Difei Yang, writing from Mizuho, sees Gvoke as the key to Xeris’ path forward. “Gvoke continued to gain market share in the quarter (we estimate recent weekly share at ~16%) from legacy glucagon kits, but we note that the total glucagon market growth rate has stagnated as a result of Covid-19. We forecast a re-acceleration of the glucagon market in 2H21 as Covid-19 abates, and expect Gvoke fundamentals to improve when the market growth rate picks up,” Yang wrote. Along with those comments, the analyst put a Buy rating on XERS shares, and a $14 price target that indicates room for 225% growth over the coming year. (To watch Yang’s track record, click here) This is another stock that Wall Street likes, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating derived from 3 recent positive reviews. Xeris shares are selling for $4.30 right now, and their $10.67 average price target implies an upside of ~148% in 2021. (See XERS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

