Native business developer gets Downtown grant

Nov. 22—An organization that assists Native American-owned businesses has been awarded a grant to expand its presence in Downtown Albuquerque.

New Mexico Community Capital was awarded a grant through the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant program. The organization will receive $75,000 from the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

With the grant money, NMCC will lease an additional 4,000 square feet in the Occidental Life Building at Third Street and Gold SW. That will add to NMCC's existing 4,000 square feet of office space.

The plan is for NMCC to create a multi-cultural gathering hall, a wellness center and a seed vault as part of the expansion. The organization expects those additions will open in the summer of 2024.

"Thanks to this funding, New Mexico Community Capital will work to uplift a larger community space in the Occidental Building in Downtown Albuquerque. We envision the space as a cultural hub of diverse leaders and entrepreneurs creating both belonging, and a thriving marketplace and networking space for our community," said NMCC Executive Director Liz Gamboa. "Featuring a gathering hall, wellness space, and seed library, we believe the expansion project will be a catalyst to the revitalization of downtown."

NMCC provides mentorship, financial literacy, digital skills and specialized technical assistance and services for tribes and tribal enterprises.

"When local nonprofit organizations like NMCC leverage the resources and support provided by the City, it creates a benefit to our whole community and our families," Mayor Tim Keller said in a news release. "Together we are creating a stronger, more diverse city center."

Both the city of Albuquerque and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce have made Downtown revitalization and redevelopment a priority to improve the local economy.

The Downtown Storefront Activation program is designed to support and grow urban district. The goal of the grant program is to create an attractive Downtown Albuquerque by increasing foot traffic to new businesses and decrease the number of vacant commercial space in the Downtown area.

Applications for the grants are still being accepted. Anyone interested in getting more information can email storefrontgrants@cabq.gov.