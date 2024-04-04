Native business owners could get more help from feds under a bill moving through Congress

Tribal business owners and entrepreneurs may soon gain more support for accessing services from the Small Business Administration if a bill overwhelmingly approved by the U.S. House of Representatives passes the Senate.

The Native American Entrepreneurial Opportunity Act, co-sponsored by Rep. Eli Crane, R-Arizona, and Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, would require the agency to establish an office of Native American affairs to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in Indian Country and provide more support to Native Hawaiian organizations.

The bill passed the House on a 402-16 vote.

A report published by the Federal Reserve shows why Native businesses need the extra support: In 2022, the nation's central bank found that fewer than 1% of business owners are Indigenous although American Indians and Alaska Natives account for about 2% of the U.S.'s population.

In addition to the new SBA office, the bill calls for the agency to develop relationships with tribes and tribal organizations and direct entrepreneurial development, contracting and capital access programs to tribal communities. The office would also be added to the existing Small Business Act, which requires annual reporting to Congress.

A statement by Crane's office said the move would ensure oversight of the new tribal affairs office. Crane, who represents more than half of Arizona tribes, said that although tribal entrepreneurs should have the ability to access SBA’s programs just like anyone else, they don't have adequate access or outreach.

"It’s essential that they receive specialized expertise to assist them in navigating the unique complexities of running a business on a reservation — complexities mostly created by the federal government,” he said.

Davids said the U.S economy depends on small business success. "That’s especially true in tribal communities where Native-owned businesses are crucial employers on reservations and their surrounding areas," she said.

She said the bill, intended to break down barriers for Indigenous entrepreneurs, passed with bipartisan support.

Keeping money in Native communities

Dave Castillo, chief executive officer of Native Community Capital, which provides financing and technical assistance to tribes and individual tribal members, said he's concerned that the office has only a seven-year term and has little if any funding to implement it. Castillo said it's a common problem with Indian Country initiatives.

"Whereas there seems to be unlimited funding for bank bailouts and subsidies for big industry, Indian Country is left with either poverty programs or access to programs that were designed without tribes in mind," he said.

But Robert J. Miller, a law professor at Arizona State University and a nationally-acknowledged expert in tribal economic development, said the bill looks like an excellent step in building private-sector economies within tribal communities.

"I have advocated for over 20 years that private sector development in Indian Country is the most important issue Indian reservations, Native communities, and tribal nations face," he said.

Miller said the Navajo Nation alone loses $4.7 billion off the reservation each year, including $219 million in annual sales tax revenue, because of the lack of "mom-and-pop" businesses within tribal lands. Instead, he said, tribal members drive to one of five border towns to shop for groceries, clothing, home items or other everyday needs.

He said a dollar stays within Asian communities for nearly 30 days, but one-third of all dollars generated by businesses or payrolls in the Navajo Nation leaves, never to return.

Miller, a member of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe, said developing more middle-class jobs, housing, and quality education and health care is necessary for Native tribes, cultures and communities to exist and thrive. Building local economies keeps money circulating within the community, known as the "multiplier effect."

Accomplishing those strong local economies takes money, he said, "and that requires thriving public and private sector economies."

The bill heads to the U.S. Senate, where Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming have signed on as primary sponsors. Four other senators, three from states with large Indigenous communities, are co-sponsors.

