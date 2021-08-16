U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

Nativex announces induction into TikTok Marketing Partners Program in Southeast Asia

·2 min read

TikTok Marketing Partners Program features Nativex as part of its first wave of Southeast Asian agency inductees

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativex, a leading mobile-first advertising platform, today announced its entry into the TikTok Marketing Partners (Campaign Management – Agency Services) Program in Southeast Asia. Nativex is now recognised as one of TikTok's first wave of partners in the region, and part of a curated list of best-in-class agencies across the globe.

Nativex announces induction into TikTok Marketing Partners Program in Southeast Asia

Qualifying technology companies inducted into the TikTok Marketing Partners Program have passed a vetting process anchored by different evaluation criteria. Partners have demonstrated diverse specialities and industry expertise, as well as proven track records in creating, implementing and measuring advertising campaigns that drive success and business outcomes for marketers and brands.

"We are proud to be recognised as a TikTok Marketing Partner, and join a select handful of top agencies that have been consistently delivering campaign results for brands across the platform," said Irene Yang, Managing Director, Nativex. "This stands testament to the strong relationships we have with our customers, as well as our ability to achieve exceptional outcomes across different verticals and industries. As we continue to drive campaigns and expand our footprint globally, we are committed to broadening our expertise and service offering, and bringing greater value to our partners and customers."

Equipped with deep industry expertise and capabilities, Nativex offers a suite of services and tools for brands across a range of verticals, such as gaming and e-commerce. These include:

  • XploreChina, a one-stop mobile marketing solution empowering brands to break into the China market, including acquisition, monetization, and creative services.

  • XMP, a multi-channel media-buying tool that delivers better cross-channel campaign management. Brands can simplify their campaign workflow across key platforms, which allows them to scale up their campaigns with ease.

  • TopWorks Creative Studio, a global creative network with 14 teams established in over 30 countries and connections to more than 200 creative studios worldwide, that helps brands develop excellent creatives, equipped with data and insights from local markets.

Nativex's XMP platform and TopWorks Creative Studio have also been awarded recognition as part of the TikTok Marketing Partners Program.

More information on Nativex's offering as part of the TikTok Marketing Partners Program can be accessed here.

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of the Mobvista Group, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com.

SOURCE Nativex

