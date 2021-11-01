U.S. markets closed

Nativex ranks as a top ad network globally on the Adjust Partner Benchmarks report, excels in the APAC gaming market

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativex, a leading mobile advertising platform, announced today that it ranked as a top global ad network across all verticals and featured 6 times throughout Adjust's interactive Partner Benchmark report. The report looked at over 6 billion paid installs and 160 billion sessions from 5,460 apps across 272 networks.

Nativex, Mobvista's mobile advertising platform, excelled across all regions and app genres particularly in mobile gaming. Of these 6 rankings, 4 of those were in the Asia Pacific region. In the report, Adjust noted APAC as a clear stand-out for gaming user acquisition, accounting for up to 64% of ad spend distribution.

Nativex's strength in Asia Pacific is possible through the XploreChina initiative which offers tools to marketers looking to break into the Chinese mobile market. XploreChina offers solutions for media buying, KOL marketing and Android-specific solutions. Nativex also provides advertisers with the XMP Media Buying platform which opens access to hundreds of millions of users across leading global ad platforms including partnerships with TikTok For Business, Tencent Marketing Solution and more.

"Nativex is happy to be included in Adjust's Partner Benchmark report as it is a testament to the mobile growth we provide our clients throughout the world, especially those looking towards APAC", said Irene Yang, Managing Director, Nativex. "We will continue offering our clients all the right tools and expertise needed to grow their apps and brands".

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com.

SOURCE Nativex

