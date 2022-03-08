U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,184.46
    -16.63 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,745.80
    -71.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,781.61
    -49.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.20
    +16.87 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    127.00
    +7.60 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,057.70
    +61.80 (+3.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.08
    +1.36 (+5.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8400
    +0.0890 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,669.62
    -752.16 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.02
    +6.52 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.38
    +1.90 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Nativo Earns TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and Brand Safety Recertification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the most advanced content technology platform for advertising, today announced that it has been recertified by Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) in TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and Brand Safety. The certification highlights Nativo's long-time commitment to brand safety and full transparency.

Nativo
Nativo

TAG recertified Nativo in both Brand Safety and Against Fraud through Nativo's efforts to meet the strict standards set by TAG, including but not limited to, ensuring all digital advertising agreements adhere to TAG Brand Safety and Anti-Piracy Principles, employing invalid traffic detection and removal, employing domain threat filtering, implementing and honoring Ads.txt and AppAds.txt files and much more.

"We are delighted to recognize Nativo for achieving the rigorous standards necessary for TAG certification," said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG. "By adopting TAG's industry best practices, Nativo has demonstrated its strong commitment to the safety of its partners and the digital advertising ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with Nativo to raise the bar for other companies to build a safe, transparent, and accountable supply chain."

TAG launched its Certified Against Fraud Program to combat invalid traffic in the digital advertising supply chain. The TAG Certified Against Fraud Program works to prevent fraudulent online traffic by setting high standards for all companies involved in digital advertising and providing a suite of anti-fraud tools to aid in compliance.

The TAG Brand Safety Certified Program promotes the flow of advertising budgets to participants in digital advertising upholding an industry regulated framework for brand safety. The program serves the entire digital advertising supply chain by providing transparency, choice and control for buyers – enabling them to buy advertising inventory with confidence and creating a brand safety framework for sellers that increases the value of certified sellers' inventory.

"Nativo is committed to advancing the integrity of the industry with brand safe environments and fraud-free media fulfillment for advertisers through a unique network of publishers," said Eugene Cherny, SVP of Product for Nativo. "Our partnership with TAG shows our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality with our partners."

About Nativo
Nativo is redefining native advertising and sponsored content by creating meaningful consumer connections at scale for brands, publishers, applications and commerce. We make scalable and insightful storytelling with immersive content possible for brands. At the same time, our platform enriches monetization and the overall user experience for publishers, applications and commerce with exclusive formats and low latency serving. Nativo is focused on improving consumer experiences on the open web with integrated and brand safe ad formats and content executions. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nativo-earns-tag-certified-against-fraud-seal-and-brand-safety-recertification-from-the-trustworthy-accountability-group-301497752.html

SOURCE Nativo

Recommended Stories

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back electric vehicle price hikes

    Rivian Automotive Inc has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its electric vehicles, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back. In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO. Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Cha

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    President Biden will speak later this morning about actions it will take against Russia. Media reports say the administration will announce sanctions as soon as today.

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • Elon Musk Asks Judge to Block SEC Subpoena Over Tweets on Tesla Stock Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked a judge to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s oversight of his Twitter posts under a 2018 agreement because he claims it is being used to “trample” his free speech rights.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decad

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • GM gears up to launch new premium import business in China

    General Motors Co plans to create a new, independently owned premium brand in China that will market what the automaker’s China chief Julian Blissett recently described as “halo cars” brought in from the United States. GM plans to build this new “premium import business” from the ground up and operate it with “a high level of autonomy,” GM said in a statement on Tuesday. "Halo cars," as described by Blissett, refer to premium, often high-performance cars that have an edgy design.

  • How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

    Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea. Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

  • General Motors Wants to Build As Many EVs as Tesla (It's Going to Take Some Time)

    This is the new and upcoming hub to make raw materials and batteries related to electric vehicles and its neither in China or the U.S.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

    Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( NASDAQ:ABUS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...