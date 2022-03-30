Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking partners with nCino to expand its digital capabilities in its financing activities

nCino, Inc.

LONDON and PARIS, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) announce their partnership to streamline and automate several of Natixis CIB’s processes.



Natixis CIB, part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks, is using nCino to speed up its credit journeys, improve efficiency, and deliver intelligence into the financial analysis process by adopting Automated Spreading, which is powered by nCino’s artificial intelligence (AI) application suite, nCino IQ (nIQ®), as part of the cloud-based nCino Bank Operating System®. Natixis CIB will also use nCino’s Corporate Banking Solution to eliminate manual processes and automate repeatable tasks for seamless collaboration across deal teams and faster credit decisioning to deliver an enhanced client experience with embedded regulatory compliance and procedures.

Anne-Christine Champion, co-Head of Natixis CIB said: “Under our 2024 strategic plan we are investing significantly in technology to strengthen our competitiveness and attractiveness. Our decision to implement nCino’s solutions as part of the digital transformation of our financing activities reflects our commitment to make our processes faster and more robust, and ultimately to enhance the service we provide to our clients.”

“We are extremely proud to be working with Natixis CIB,” said Pierre Naudé, Chief Executive Officer at nCino. “The nCino platform is well positioned to support financial institutions in France and globally, and we are very excited to provide Natixis CIB with an agile single platform that enables the bank to have more automated, digital processes, allowing front office and risk teams to focus on analysis, credit decisions, and providing greater value to their clients.”



About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,500 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

Story continues

About Natixis CIB

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide. Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050. As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group’s financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

cib.natixis.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jasmin Athwal, nCino

+44 7881 374552

jathwal@mww.com

Natalia Moose, nCino

+44 7825 211135

natalia.moose@ncino.com



Vanessa Stephan, Natixis CIB

+33 1 58 19 34 16

vanessa.stephan@natixis.com



Alexandra Brainos-Gimond, nCino

+33 6 03 24 76 19

alexandra@eurekabox.net

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution, competition, international expansion, and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



