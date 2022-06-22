U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.26
    +24.47 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.73
    +138.48 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,178.92
    +109.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.26
    -1.77 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.90
    -4.62 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1470
    -0.1600 (-4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8840
    -0.7730 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,512.62
    -994.79 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.55
    +2.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.95
    -59.10 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provides $140 million revolving credit facility to a Rialto Capital Management and YourStorageUnits JV

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking announced today that it has provided a $140 million secured revolving credit facility to a JV between Rialto Capital Management and YourStorageUnits. The facility is currently secured by seven recently constructed self-storage properties located in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, comprising more than 5,000 units in aggregate. The facility will be utilized to acquire additional self-storage assets which are undergoing development by YourStorageUnits.

(PRNewsfoto/Natixis)
(PRNewsfoto/Natixis)

Rialto Capital is an integrated investment management and asset management platform with a dedicated special servicer. YourStorageUnits' principals have been active in the self-storage sector since 1993 and has developed more than 2,000 facilities during that time and more than 330 facilities and 19MM sq. ft. within the past 5 years.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

Press contacts:
Tara Flanagan
Prosek Partners
tflanagan@prosek.com
Tel: +1 646 818 9022

cib.natixis.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/natixis-corporate-investment-banking/
https://www.youtube.com/user/Natixisvideos
https://podcast.ausha.co/green-momentum

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natixis-corporate--investment-banking-provides-140-million-revolving-credit-facility-to-a-rialto-capital-management-and-yourstorageunits-jv-301573201.html

SOURCE Natixis

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded M

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Juul e-cigarettes to be ordered off U.S. shelves - WSJ

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to order Juul Labs Inc to take its e-cigarettes off the market in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares in tobacco giant Altria Group, which owns a 35% stake in the vaping products maker, fell 8.5% following the report. Juul has faced heightened scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers and state attorneys general over the appeal of its nicotine products to teenagers.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Meta Platforms (FB)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Here are three stocks you can scoop up today and hold for another three years to wait for a good outcome.

  • Stock futures fall, crude oil plunges, bitcoin dips below $21,000

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock futures after Tuesday’s steep decline.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.

  • Dow Jones Rises, Techs Lead As Fed Chief Powell Minimizes Recession Risks

    Stocks turned mixed as Fed chief Jerome Powell minimized recession risks before Congress. But crude oil and bond yields tumbled.

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.

  • Half of Provo home sellers just slashed their asking price—these 19 housing markets aren’t far behind

    47.8% of Provo home sellers cut their list price in May.

  • Coinbase Stock Tumbles, Robinhood Slumps As BinanceUS Eliminates Bitcoin Trading Fee

    "We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry," BinanceUS said of its new trading fees.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De