Natixis Faces €717 Million Suit from Angry H2O Investors

(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Natixis SA is at the heart of a French lawsuit by investors seeking €717 million ($785 million) over losses stemming from a scandal at its former fund boutique H2O Asset Management.

The group of investors said on Wednesday they filed the lawsuit against Natixis Investment Managers at a Paris court. They’re are also going after H2O, the firm that managed their money, as well as KPMG over its involvement as an auditor and Credit Agricole SA’s CACEIS as the custodian.

“We believe the claims are without merit, and we will contest them vigorously,” a spokesman for Natixis Investment Managers said by email. Spokespeople for KPMG and Credit Agricole declined to comment, while H2O didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest blow to Natixis over the scandal at its former boutique, which erupted in 2019 when investments in illiquid securities linked to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst left some clients unable to get their money back. France’s markets regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers fined H2O a record €75 million this year and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is also investigating. Natixis, which had owned a majority stake in H2O, scaled back its holding in 2022.

Reports about the illiquid investments triggered an investor flight at the time, prompting French regulators to order H2O to freeze some of its hard-to-sell funds. H2O segregated the Windhorst-linked notes and placed them in vehicles known as side pockets. Several of those, initially valued at around €1.6 billion, have seen their value decline drastically over time, with some down 85%.

