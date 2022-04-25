U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Nato Ammunition Market - 54 % of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc & Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nato Ammunition Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nato Ammunition Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including CBC Global Ammunition, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman system Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., and BAE Systems Plc Oy among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (small caliber, medium caliber, and large-caliber)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Nato Ammunition Market Size is expected to increase by USD 208. 24 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the NATO ammunition market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Large defense spending will facilitate the nato ammunition market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Nato Ammunition Market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • BAE Systems Plc -The company offers NATO ammunition such as 5.56mm and 7.62mm calibers including ball, tracer, and blank natures.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Nato Ammunition Market Driver:

  • Nato Ammunition Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends - Download a sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

For customization - Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

  • The smart gun market share is expected to increase by USD 98.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.08%. Download a free sample now!

  • The defense aircraft materials market share is expected to increase by USD 284.57 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.44%. Download a free sample now!

Nato Ammunition Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 208.24 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.83

Performing market contribution

North America at 54%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CBC Global Ammunition, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman system Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., and BAE Systems Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Medium cabliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.4 CBC Global Ammunition

  • 10.5 Global Ordnance LLC

  • 10.6 Nammo AS

  • 10.7 Nexter group KNDS

  • 10.8 Northrop Grumman system Corp.

  • 10.9 Olin Corp.

  • 10.10 Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA

  • 10.11 Rheinmetall AG

  • 10.12 RUAG International Holding Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nato-ammunition-market---54--of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-bae-systems-plc--die-diehl-stiftung-and-co-kg--technavio-301531042.html

SOURCE Technavio

