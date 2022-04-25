Nato Ammunition Market - 54 % of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc & Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nato Ammunition Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including CBC Global Ammunition, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman system Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., and BAE Systems Plc Oy among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: Product (small caliber, medium caliber, and large-caliber)
Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
The Nato Ammunition Market Size is expected to increase by USD 208. 24 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the NATO ammunition market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Large defense spending will facilitate the nato ammunition market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The Nato Ammunition Market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.
BAE Systems Plc -The company offers NATO ammunition such as 5.56mm and 7.62mm calibers including ball, tracer, and blank natures.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
Nato Ammunition Market Driver:
Nato Ammunition Market Trend:
Nato Ammunition Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 208.24 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.83
Performing market contribution
North America at 54%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CBC Global Ammunition, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman system Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., and BAE Systems Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Medium cabliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BAE Systems Plc
10.4 CBC Global Ammunition
10.5 Global Ordnance LLC
10.6 Nammo AS
10.7 Nexter group KNDS
10.8 Northrop Grumman system Corp.
10.9 Olin Corp.
10.10 Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA
10.11 Rheinmetall AG
10.12 RUAG International Holding Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
