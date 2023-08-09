NATO Innovation Fund Successfully Secures $1B+ For Its Flagship Fund

Twenty-three members of NATO have formally taken on the role of limited partners in the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF), with plans to commence their inaugural investments later in the year.

The participating allies also have welcomed Sweden's interest in joining the NIF.

Don't Miss:

Until 2016 it was illegal for retail investors to invest in high-growth startups. Thanks to changes in federal law, this Kevin O'Leary-Backed Startup Lets You Become a Venture Capitalist With $100

Billionaires are making their money in the private markets, and This Startup Is Revolutionizing Healthcare Investment so anyone can get involved.

What Is The NATO Innovation Fund?

The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) is the world's inaugural venture capital fund backed by multiple sovereign states. Its primary objective is to invest in startups creating innovative technological solutions.

These solutions aim to harness the potential of commercial innovation to tackle significant defense and security issues. The fund's limited partners comprise 23 NATO allies, each holding top-tier positions in government, venture capital, innovation and defense.

The fund intends to make direct investments in startups across any of the 23 participating allied nations and indirect investments into deep tech funds that influence the trans-Atlantic region. Through capital infusions, the NIF aims to cater to the requirements and timelines of deep tech innovators, thereby ensuring a resilient future for the alliance's 1 billion citizens.

"With a 15-year time frame, the NATO Innovation Fund will help bring to life those nascent technologies that have the power to transform our security in the decades to come, strengthening the alliance's innovation ecosystem and bolstering the security of our 1 billion citizens," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said when announcing the fund in 2022.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Story continues

The Fund Comes At The Right Time

The venture capital landscape has seen a rising interest in defense technology, spanning various sectors such as quantum sciences, artificial intelligence (AI) and biotech.

Specific events, like the conflict in Ukraine and the intensifying technology-focused competition between the United States and China, have underscored the urgent demand for innovative technologies.

According to PitchBook data, 2022 marked the second-most-active year for venture capital dealmaking in the sector for both Europe and North America, with investments reaching $34 billion. Retail investors have even begun getting in on the venture capital market through platforms like StartEngine and Wefunder.

Alongside the new fund, NATO has established the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic. This initiative will collaborate with startups crafting dual-use technologies, which hold potential applications in both civilian and military contexts. Key focus areas include energy resilience, sensing and surveillance and secure information exchange.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Don't just buy from your favorite brands, own them so you own the upside. Learn how Retail Investors Are Taking Stakes In Their Favorite Startups To Own The Upside

Gamers are selling their old gaming items for millions. Learn why everyday gamers and investors are claiming a stake in their side hustles and how they invested over $1.2 million in this startup.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article NATO Innovation Fund Successfully Secures $1B+ For Its Flagship Fund originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.