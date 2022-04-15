U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4390
    +0.5490 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,426.31
    +506.71 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

NATO Military Representative and Noble’s Head of Investment Banking Added to NobleCon18 Investor Conference, April 20-21

Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
·3 min read
Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

“The World is Hot Right Now” Panel Moderated by Radio Host Mike Gallagher

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) announces today the addition of Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt and Rani Selwanes, Noble’s Senior Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, as panelists on the “The World is Hot Right Now” panel presentation scheduled for 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the NobleCon18 Small & Microcap Investor Conference, being held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (“The Guitar Hotel”) located ten minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The panel will cover a wide range of topics, most noteworthy is the global economic impact of the pandemic and the war on Ukraine.

Brig. Gen. Holt is the Deputy United States Military Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He supports the Military Representative and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in executing the U.S. political-military mission at the North Atlantic Council. The retired general's command experience includes the 376th Air Expeditionary Wing, Transit Center at Manas, Kyrgyz Republic and the 16th Airlift and 817th Expeditionary Airlift Squadrons. General Holt’s combat leadership in Kyrgyzstan during multiple crises, including a coup d’état and ethnic violence was deemed “essential” by the Commander, U.S. Central Command. Brig. Gen. Holt is a regular contributor on Newsmax TV and among the most qualified individuals to opine on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rani Selwanes recently joined Noble and brings to the Broker-Dealer more than 30 years of financial services and investment banking experience, with broad and unique transactional expertise in M&A, debt and equity capital markets, across multiple sectors, in both established and emerging markets. Before Noble, he spent 15 years with NBK Capital as head of investment banking and chairman of the Deal Origination Committee. His deep cross-border transaction and advisory experience bring a worldly perspective to the question of how all of these “hot” topics will play out. He will provide insight on SPACs, and how the current volatility in the global markets could impact liquidity and valuations, for both public and private companies attempting to access capital.

Also appearing, Chuck Rubin, former chairman & CEO of Michaels and Ulta Beauty, discusses future prospects for IPOs (he led the Michaels IPO, and the evolving questions and trends for ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing. Rubin is a member of the board of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the acknowledged authority on leading boardroom practices. Mike Gallagher, host of “The Mike Gallagher Show” on Salem Media (heard by seven-million weekly listeners), will moderate.

NobleCon18 features 100+ public companies, keynotes (delivered by Steve Forbes and other high-profile speakers), panels and networking events over the two full days of programming. Admission is FREE. Registration details: https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research-driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Event Contact:
General Info: info@noblecapitalmarkets.com
Phone: 561-994-1191 ext. 2111
Noble Capital Markets, Inc. is a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB.
Noble Form CRS

Media Contact:
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesTwitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Th

  • Will 'Poison Pill' Thwart Elon Musk's Plan To Control Twitter?

    Twitter unanimously adopted a plan known as a poison pill to thwart Elon Musk's $43 billion bid to acquire all shares of Twitter stock.

  • Eight High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can mislead. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Fend Off Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    The social media company's board approved a defensive move Friday, one day after Tesla's CEO offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

  • Elon Musk's $43 billion bid for Twitter lacks 'legal clout,' experts say

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion, disclosed Thursday, isn’t a traditional takeover offer — so much so, that it may not be a serious or legally binding one.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Technology stocks have taken a beating in the past few months on the […]

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    When it comes to finding stocks that pay a dividend, it's important for investors to focus on companies with strong business fundamentals. A good place to look for dividend stocks is the list of Dividend Kings. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years while Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have done so for 50.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • Why ChargePoint Is My Favorite EV Charging Stock Right Now

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is by far the leading provider of public level-2 charging for electric cars in North America with roughly 70% of the market. Over time, its top customers typically renew their software subscriptions and purchase additional charging ports from the company. This land-and-expand model contributes significantly to its revenue growth, as the chart below illustrates.