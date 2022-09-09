U.S. markets closed

NatraCure Donates 100% of Profits from New Chemotherapy Mitts in October and November

·2 min read

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NatraCure, the manufacturer of cutting-edge health and wellness technologies, is introducing their new line of Chemotherapy products, which are designed to combat the side-effects of chemotherapy.

NatraCure's Advanced Gel Chemotherapy Mitts and Slippers each utilize cold therapy, which is often recommended by medical professionals as a means to help reduce peripheral neuropathy and nail loss that results from chemotherapy treatments. When applied during and after treatments, the cold therapy can constrict blood vessels, which may help reduce the amount of chemotherapy drug that reaches the fingers and toes. Their Advanced Gel Chemotherapy Cap uses the same cold therapy technology to help reduce hair loss related to chemotherapy treatments.

"Our customers said they were having great success minimizing neuropathy with our cold therapy socks and mittens," says COO and Product Development Director, Jim Busch. "So we set out to give them something even better: a more advanced lineup of Mitts, Slippers, and Cap--specifically designed to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy."

The Mitts, Slippers, and Cap all use NatraCure's new innovative GEL/ICE™ technology, which includes gel ice cubes that are surrounded by a body of fluid-like cooling gel. "We've built our reputation on the quality of our gel products," says Busch. "But our new GEL/ICE absolutely stays colder for longer than any cooling gel we've ever created."

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during October and November, NatraCure is donating 100% of the profits from website sales of their Advanced Cooling Gel Chemotherapy Mitts to National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"We are honored to support National Breast Cancer Foundation in their mission to inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer." says President of B2C Sales and Marketing, Ben Tiffany. "They've done an amazing job providing services for early detection, education, and support for over 30 years and we're thrilled to help."

About NatraCure

NatraCure, a privately held company based in Whippany, NJ, which has provided the professional healthcare market with top-notch recovery solutions for over 20 years, has now adapted the same medical technologies for consumer use. With outstanding customer care, their famous 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, and smarter solutions for pain, discomfort and recovery, the NatraCure team lives and breathes their motto every day: Your comfort is our goal.

For more information about the new NatraCure line of Advanced Gel Chemotherapy products and more innovative solutions, visit www.natracure.com.

Media Contact: info@natracure.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natracure-donates-100-of-profits-from-new-chemotherapy-mitts-in-october-and-november-301621481.html

SOURCE NatraCure

