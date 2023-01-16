U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    -0.84 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.10
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4270
    +0.5930 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,797.59
    +77.04 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.39
    +42.32 (+9.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.56
    +8.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Natralus Australia Keeps Lips Hydrated and Healthy in the Cold Weather

·3 min read

It Is All Too Easy to Get Chapped Lips in the Winter. Natralus's Range of Lip Butters Provide Safe, Effective Relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is known to have a negative effect on the skin. Cold outdoor wind and dry indoor heat conspire to dry out the epidermis, leaving it cracked, irritated, and at times even bleeding. While most areas of the body are susceptible to bouts of winter dryness, the lips are often at the top of the list of body parts impacted by the cold.

Speaking to Cleveland Clinic, dermatologist Melissa Piliang, MD, points out that the lips are often the last part of the body that an individual will cover when going outside. She adds that "Lips are a special type of skin that is very thin and delicate — which means they really do require some extra TLC. Our lips dry out 10 times faster than the rest of the skin on our face, so it's really important to use extra protection."

Natralus Australia has developed a solution for damaged and dried-out lips in the form of its range of natural lip butters. "Each lip balm adheres to our company motto of creating natural skin health solutions that are crafted with a purpose," says the brand's managing director John Rowe, "We always are careful to select nature's finest ingredients and then combine them in unique blends that maximize their effectiveness for specific skin care issues — and in the case of our lip butters, they're designed to soothe and restore dried and damaged lips."

The brand's popular Natralus Natural Paw Paw Lip Butter Strawberry is a good example of the brand's innovative approach to natural lip-related skin care. The formula utilizes ingredients like shea butter for its ability to nourish and help with elasticity. Paw Paw (Australian for papaya) is included for its antioxidants and to moisturize, rejuvenate, and replenish the skin. Even strawberry extract is present not just for a flavor profile but due to the fact that it has, among other things, Vitamins C, A, and K. These ingredients are also sourced from organic farming and are vegetable-derived or equivalent.

Natralus has additional lip care options, including Paw Paw, Coconut, and Honey & Vanilla. While the flavors change, each formula is created with the same care and attention to detail that has enabled Natralus to become a premier skin health brand in the Land Down Under and, in recent months, in the United States, as well.

About Natralus Australia: Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and families to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their loved ones throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com.

Media Contact:
Brittany Rowe
T: +61 8 8382 3000 
F: 1300 838 293
E352035@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natralus-australia-keeps-lips-hydrated-and-healthy-in-the-cold-weather-301721707.html

SOURCE Natralus

