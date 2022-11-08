U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

NATSO, SIGMA STATEMENT ON DIESEL SUPPLY

·1 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers.

NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.)

"Diesel supply is tight and diesel inventories are low. This is a structural problem, but the market is adjusting to get product where it needs to be as efficiently as possible. Absent a disrupting event, the current period of vulnerable stability can continue. The low inventory levels leave us exposed to sudden increases in demand or decreases in supply. For example, if a major refinery shuts down for a period of time, or it gets unseasonably cold in the northeast, the cause for concern could increase."

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natso-sigma-statement-on-diesel-supply-301672103.html

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

