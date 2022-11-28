U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

NATSO, SIGMA STATEMENT ON RAIL LABOR NEGOTIATIONS AND FUEL SUPPLY

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing the nation's travel plazas and truckstops, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, issued the following statement with regard to the ongoing rail labor negotiations and their potential impact on the nation's fuel supply. The following statement can be attributed to Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, NATSO's Vice President of Public Affairs.

NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.)
NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.)

"We encourage the Administration and Congress to take aggressive action to resolve the ongoing labor dispute within the rail industry. If a work stoppage were to occur, it would immediately disrupt fuel marketers' ability to ensure a reliable and stable supply of fuel for U.S. consumers and for the nation's commercial fleets. The U.S. economy in many ways revolves around transportation fuel, and if the necessary components to that fuel cannot get to where they are needed, the market impact will be drastic. The economic consequences will be catastrophic.

"A prolonged railroad shutdown will constrain the nation's fuel supply by disrupting the availability of ethanol, which is often an essential component of gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid, which most heavy-duty trucks need to run.

"Amid tight fuel supplies and low inventories, idled rail cars stand to introduce a massive disruption in the availability of these additives exposing the fuel market to a marked decrease in supply from which it would not be able to quickly adjust."

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. twlazlowski@natso.com.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman
Vice President, Public Affairs

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natso-sigma-statement-on-rail-labor-negotiations-and-fuel-supply-301688167.html

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

