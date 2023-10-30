Natura Whipsawed Amid Exclusive Talks to Sell The Body Shop

(Bloomberg) -- Natura & Co.’s shares were whipsawed after the Brazilian beauty company said it’s in exclusive talks to sell UK-based cosmetics chain The Body Shop to Aurelius Investment Advisory Ltd.

Shares in the Sao Paulo-based company weakened by 0.3% Monday amid a broader market selloff, wiping out as much as 3.8% in intraday gains. Natura confirmed the discussions with private equity firm Aurelius in a filing to Brazil’s securities commission, saying negotiations are ongoing and that there’s no guarantee the transaction will be completed.

“The news is positive given the timing,” Citi analyst João Pedro Soares wrote in a Monday note to clients. The deal “also underscores management’s willingness to discontinue non-core assets rapidly, which is also good.”

Aurelius has staved off competition from rival bidders, including Alteri Investors and Elliott Advisors, according to Sky News, which first reported the talks on Sunday. A potential deal is expected to be signed in November, the report said.

Any transaction would value The Body Shop at a “substantially lower” price than £400 million to £500 million mentioned in other reports, the news outlet said.

Natura in August gave its board the green light to begin exploring a sale of The Body Shop in a bid to cut costs. The Sao Paulo-based company acquired the British retailer from L’Oreal SA about six years ago.

The move comes as Natura shifts focus back to core Latin American markets after a challenging period brought on by the pandemic. In April, the company sold its luxury cosmetics brand Aesop to L’Oreal, helping ease concerns over its leverage metrics.

